US and Britain attack Houthi positions in Yemen after attacks on ships in the Red Sea

The United States and the United Kingdom confirmed this Thursday, January 11, that they carried out a joint military action with the support of other countries against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an increase in attacks against ships in the Red Sea. In that area, an American ship was captured by Iran, the Houthis’ biggest ally. Earlier, a Houthi leader warned that any foreign advances would be responded to, while US President Joe Biden said he would not hesitate to take further action.

a new wave bursts forth Middle East, After tensions escalated in recent weeks, when Houthis Yemen took action against ships in the Red Sea this Thursday, January 11, after the Iranians captured an American ship, United Kingdom And usa He reacted.

The green light has been given for airstrikes on Houthi targets, as confirmed by both governments Yemen, The bombings – carried out from planes, ships and submarines – fell on at least six rebel-held Yemeni provinces, according to an official.

“These attacks are a direct response to the unprecedented Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels the Red SeaThis also includes the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” the President of the United States said, Joe BidenA statement issued by the White House said.

Since the conflict in the Middle East began on October 7, Iran-backed Yemeni rebels have claimed to have targeted ships linked to Israel in their attacks in Gaza. The Houthis have warned that they will attack any ships heading towards Israeli ports or sailing off the coast of Yemen.

Biden said this Thursday that he “will not hesitate” to impose more measures to protect people and the free flow of commerce.

Coastal patrols loyal to the internationally recognized government of Yemen patrol Red Sea waters near the city of Mokha on December 12, 2023. Actions by Houthi rebels threaten intensified maritime exchanges in the region, which has forced the West to deploy the operation. “Guardians of Prosperity” to protect the shipping trade. © AFP / Khaled Ziyad

On your part, British Prime Minister, rishi sunakreported that the country’s Royal Air Force, in conjunction with the United States, with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, conducted selective strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

The capital is one of the points attacked by the United States and the United Kingdom Fury, Testimony collected by the EFE agency indicated that one target was Al Delami Airport, located on the outskirts of the capital. Meanwhile, airstrikes were also recorded in Al Hudaydah plain, Dhamar, Taiz and Hajjah areas in the west of the country.

The response comes after Western countries became less likely to react to the Houthi coup in recent weeks.

Houthi sources stressed to EFE that retaliatory attacks are already taking place against United Kingdom and United States military vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al Izzy, expressed himself on the social network X and said that Yemen was becoming “the object of large-scale aggression”. “There is no doubt that the United States and the United Kingdom will have to be prepared to pay a high price,” he said.

On the other hand, a member of the Houthi political bureau, Ali Al Kuhom, also feared an increase in conflicts and said it was an “open war”. “The battle will be big and beyond the imagination and expectations of the Americans and the British,” he wrote on social networks.

The ship captured by Iran this Thursday was another reason for the increase in tension. He demanded Washington to immediately release the oil tanker going into the Oman Sea. Iranian officials responded that it was revenge for the ship being taken by the US in 2023.

The State Department said of the St. Nicholas ship – with a crew of one Greek and 18 Filipinos, which belongs to Greece and operates under the flag of the Marshall Islands – that it was being targeted by Tehran for “disrupting international trade”. It was an example of stubbornness. ,

Within the framework of the war in Gaza, the Houthis support the Palestinian side, which is why they have been attacking boats since November 19, alleging that they are linked to Israel.

With EFE and Reuters