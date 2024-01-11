What is the 1 peso coin for which they offer more than 1000 dollars and where can you sell it?

In Argentina, coins are collectible because their face value was significantly reduced due to inflation. But there are some which, apart from being collectible, are a treasure that can make you lucky. What is the coin of 1 peso for which they offer more than a thousand dollars and where to sell it if you have it in your house.

Collecting and, in particular, numismatics, are subjects that have evolved significantly in recent years. In that world, There are bills and coins that are quoted at very high prices because of their unique properties., Thus, there are collectors who offer exorbitant sums of money for specimens that they cannot obtain in any other way.

For a coin or bill to be worth lakhs, it must fulfill certain characteristics. It may be a unique edition of which there are few copies, or a copy with minting or printing errors.

This is a 1 peso coin that is worth more than $1000

The Mercado Libre, the country’s main trading platform, has dozens of publications of bills and coins of various denominations and prices. Besides, Such collectors are reporting that they purchase specimens with certain characteristics.

But in the sea of ​​error coin posts, there is one that stands above the rest. is about A 1 peso coin from 2010 that has a special minting flaw that makes it worth $1000.

The engravings of the national coat of arms on the bimetallic coin (with a bronze and aluminum center and a cupronickel ring) are clearly blurred, as if the machine responsible for engraving them has slipped. This error, which is visible to the naked eye, does A highly valuable specimen.