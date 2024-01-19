Jenna Ortega hits the jackpot, Keanu Reeves writes science fiction... a recap of today's culture!

On January 19, 2001, the original manuscript of the novel Voyage au bout de la Nuit, written by Louis-Ferdinand Destouches, better known as Céline, was found after disappearing since 1943. 23 years later, the art has never been so rich. From Keanu Reeves’ literary desires to Jenna Ortega’s ample earnings, this is today’s culture summary!

Keanu Reeves, SF writer

The Pop Messiah (the nickname given by Arte in the documentary dedicated to the Hollywood star) never ceases to surprise us. After playing the role of Johnny Silverhand in the video game Cyberpunk 2077, The Canadian actor arms himself with a pen to write a science fiction novel in collaboration with China Miéville (Kraken, The Iron Council, The Scarified, Lombres, Merfar, The City and The City). The Canadian-born actor’s debut novel, The Book of Elsewhere is based on the world of the comic book BRZRKR created by Keanu Reeves in 2021. Additionally, Netflix is ​​currently working on a live action film and an animated series adaptation. Keanu Reeves said about China Miéville:

Sino did exactly what I was expecting: He came up with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the BRZRKR universe, a universe I love very much. I was excited by their vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process. -Keanu Reeves

Prime Video series “On the Chuck Norris level”

The Reacher series is a real hit among the general public and critics who praise Alan Ritchson’s powerful and muscular performance. The actor became known among comic book fans with Smallville and Titans, where he played Aquaman/Arthur Curry and Hank Hall/Hawk, respectively. This Amazon Original, created by Nick Santora (The Sopranos, Prison Break), based on the literary series Jack Reacher, has won the hearts of Prime Video subscribers. While season 2 has just ended, Obsidian Studio Design Director (Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire) talks about the series and compares its lead actor to Chuck Norris:

I finally watched an episode of Reacher and it’s entertaining, but hahaha. He’s bigger than everyone and better than everyone at fighting, better than cops and Harvard lawyers at law, better than idiots at science. Chuck Norris memes from 20 years ago but an actual series. -Josh Sawyer

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga leave Netflix

This is a new blow for Netflix, which is “powerlessly” witnessing the departure of the 2018 film that created a lot of buzz after its release. A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is a romantic and musical drama that explores the fictional life and existence of the two artists as well as their budding love story. Directed and co-written by Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born pleased the press upon its release, as evidenced by its 90% score on RottenTomatoes. Nominated 8 times for an Oscar, the film ultimately won Best Original Song for “Shallow”. A Star Is Born is leaving Netflix on January 31, 2024.

Jackpot for Jenna Ortega

For many viewers, the first encounter with Jenna Ortega took place ahead of the release of the series Wednesdays on Netflix in November 2022. Since then, the North American actress has become Hollywood’s new scream queen by taking part in the horror saga Scream. The man who started out on Disney Channel and quickly made an appearance in Iron Man 3 should benefit from a huge increase in his salary in 2024. Cosmopolitan speculates based on Stranger Things cast earnings for season 3, Jenna Ortega will get $250,000 per episode for Wednesday Season 2, or $2 million total (for 8 episodes). And that doesn’t take into account other film projects or partnerships etc that he’s involved in.