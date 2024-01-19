White Sox considering building new stadium (report)

Chicago – The White Sox are considering building a new stadium – specifically for baseball – on a parcel on the south side of downtown Chicago, known as “The 78th,” the Sun-Times reports. .
Sources told the newspaper that negotiations are “serious” for a potential site at Roosevelt Roads and Clark Street, owned by Related Midwest. The White Sox did not comment on the matter, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf released the following statement:
“We met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the club’s ideas for continuing to compete in Chicago forever.”
The White Sox’s current contract with Guaranteed Rate Field – located in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood and owned by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority – expires after the 2029 season. The model of this new stadium can be compared to the Braves’ Truist Park as a baseball facility, The Battery, Atlanta, would be located at the center of many entertainment options in the neighboring area.
