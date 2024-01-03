Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci… Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 is revealed with the first image

after WednesdayThe Netflix series dedicated to the character of Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton comes together again beetlejuice2Sequel to the seminal 1988 film. The actress plays Astrid Dietz, the daughter of Lydia Dietz, an iconic character played at the time. Winona RyderWho will reprise his role in this new part. But the news that sent the 7th Art sector into panic was the arrival of the 7th Art Monica Bellucci In the film team. This February 1, 2024, the filmmaker revealed even more: the official title of the film: beetlejuicebeetlejuice, as well as a sinister and green first image. As of today, the release is scheduled for September 6, 2024. But what do we already know about the feature film? Vogue takes stock of all the information confirmed to date.

Beetle JuiceThe essence of Tim Burton’s cinema

In its original version, unveiled in 1988 and quickly becoming popular, Beetle Juice Describes the adventures of a recently deceased couple formed by Alex Baldwin And geena davisthe one who calls Beetle Juice, an evil spirit, haunting their old home as much as possible and driving away its new inhabitants. It is embodied by a very lively character Winona Ryderfavorite actress of burton, who develops an obsession with the afterlife and its most morbid forms, and harbors an obsession with the ghosts of those she apparently does not consider frightening. Thus, the film confirms its status as a Gothic icon in the making. His magnetic presence, mixed with eccentric game Michael Keaton, helps create a unique atmosphere amidst the terror and gruesomeness. Needless to say: the public has been won over. Both critical and commercial success, Beetle Juice It brought in $74.7 million on a budget of $15 million. She also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup. The success of the film is such that it spawned a cartoon, video game as well as a musical on Broadway in 2018.

Faced with such success, the possibility of sequel Came very early. Since 1990 to be precise. This film, or rather this project, is then called beetlejuice goes to air, Idea? A step towards Pacific archipelago paradise by the Dietz family, offering surf culture as a backdrop to the adventures of the Prankster Ghost. Michael Keaton And Winona Ryder are ready to resume their respective roles, provided that Tim Burton Or behind the camera. But the latter is very busy producing its batman returns, Years pass, the script is ready, but everyone’s obligations prevent production from starting. In the meantime, Winona Ryder The ages are coming, and Lydia Dietz can’t play the role anymore, unless the movie completely changes the era…