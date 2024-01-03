Chivas beats Forge FC in ConcaChampions thanks to Cade Cowell’s double

The meeting is over!
After 90 minutes on the Forge FC field, Chivas managed to take the lead in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup from Club Deportivo Guadalajara. With a score of 3 – 1, the Liga MX team achieved a comfortable score to face the second leg, as the home team, inside the Akron Stadium.
In addition to Oscar Whaley’s first goal, a surprise for the fans was the double of Cade Cowell, who scored his first goal as a player in red and white.
min 90 + 2 – Forge FC glitch. Hamilton was left in front of goal to try and make the save, but he sent the ball across. The referee determined that the play did not count due to offside.
min 90 + 1 – Foul in favor of Forge FC.
minute 90 – Whistler added three minutes to regular time.
Minute 87 – Chivas’ offensive strategy focused on counterattacks after taking advantage.
Minute 86 – Forge FC players are attempting to score another goal to set the stage for the second leg at Akron Stadium.
Minute 81 – The Chivas defense gained prominence in the last quarter of the match due to the constant arrival of FC attack. Even Whaley has had to intervene on a few occasions. Despite this, they have managed to organize counter-attacks which have not been converted.
Minute 77 – Forge FC tries to get close to the Chivas zone to reduce the deficit on the scoreboard, but the defensive line makes the right reads of the rivals to thwart the attack.
Minute 71 – Forge FC Changes.
Dominic Samuel, Kwasi Poku and Campbell left the field to allow the entry of Malcolm Duncan, Jordan Hamilton and Keovaughn Tavernier.
Minute 69 – The frustration is becoming evident in the Forge FC team, as fouls and losing the ball have become more frequent.
Minute 67 – Changes in Chivas.
Cade Cowell and Fernando Beltran left the field of play to make way for Isaac Brizuela and Yahel Padilla.
Minute 67 – Foul on Cade Cowell.
Minute 66 – Corner kick for Forge FC.
Minute 63 – Goooooooool from Chivas!
Cade Cowell scored his second goal of the match: after receiving the ball in the wide area, he endured body-to-body contact with the defender and scored with the inside of his foot. The score increased to three goals for Chivas.
blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″>
🤠🐐 Cowl Cowl Double!
Cade Cowell has already scored Chivas’ third goal… will a hat trick come?#ChampionsConcacafxFSMX pic.twitter.com/YbJKIiT3Kq
– Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 8 February 2024
Min 60 – Forge FC 1 – 2 Chivas.
Minute 59 – Chivas change.
Ricardo Marín left the field of play to allow Armando González to enter.
Minute 56 – Alert for Chivas.
The referee showed the first yellow card and the one who was banned was Sánchez from the bunch.
Minute 53 – Forge FC close to equaliser. Whaley managed to block a shot from the local team with a complex save.
minute 50 – Foul in favor of the locals in the Forge FC area.
Minute 47 – Chivas dominated the match at the beginning of the second half.
The second part has started!
The first half is over.
After 45 minutes, Shivaj Managed to take advantage of two goals to one against Fernando Gago Forge FC, The Mexican team was the first to take the lead thanks to a combination of Rubén González and cade cowell, After the game, the United States-born finished crosswise inside the area and opened the scoring with his first goal for the red and white team.
Followers of Jab Shivaj As they were celebrating Cowell’s goal, the locals managed to get several touches from his goal. Finally, Borges sent a center into the end zone with the advantage. campbell, At that time the score was equal.
When it seemed that there would be a tie till half time. Ricardo Marin He headed Cade Cowell’s serve and secured the lead for the red and white. In this sense, Fernando Gago’s team succeeded in enlivening the halftime conversation.
Minute 45 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTY from Chivas!
Ricardo Marin scored with a header in the last gasp of the first half. With Forge FC in midfield for most of the frame, Cade Cowell sent a cross into the box which the striker finished off. With this, the team again took the lead on the scoreboard before the break.
blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″>
🐐🔥 From Ricardo Marin!
Before going on the break, Marin was now able to take the lead for Chivas 🥵#ChampionsConcacafxFSMX pic.twitter.com/86RtUAI8UD
– Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 8 February 2024
Minute 44 – Chivas tried to take the lead in the late stages of the first half with balls into the area and attacks from the wings, but the local team established themselves in midfield. ,
Min 42 – Forge FC 1 – 1 Chivas.
minute 40 – near chivas
Sepúlveda tried to finish the corner kick, but it hit the crossbar. Earlier, the referee had interrupted the game due to an offensive foul.
Minute 36 – Foul on Chapo Sanchez.
Minute 36 – Foul on Cade Cowell.
minute 35 – Chivas’ attempted mid-range shot ended up in the hands of the local goalkeeper.
Minute 30 – Great for Forge FC!
The Canadian team has already leveled the score. After an organized start from the back of their own area, the home team succeeded in getting the ball into the opponent’s area. After Borges sent a service lead into the six-yard box, Terran Campbell managed to beat his markers and finish in the area.
blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″>
🥺They didn’t let chivas celebrate properly
Forge has already tied the game! Great game that ended 1-1 🔥⚽#ChampionsConcacafxFSMX pic.twitter.com/Qde4ZtBR3m
– Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 8 February 2024
Minute 26 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTY FROM CHIVAS!
cade cowell Made his scoring debut with Shivaj At ConcaChampions: The Mexican-American player took advantage of Rubén González’s filtered service at the height of the penalty mark. After making an oriented reception, he fired a crosswise shot with his left foot and beat the goalkeeper.
blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″>
Cowl! 😱🔥COWEEEEEEEL!
Cade Cowell is already beating Chivas 1-0! Removing his beard gave him powers 🐐#ChampionsConcacafxFSMX pic.twitter.com/ScREtzu7fo
– Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 8 February 2024
minute 20 – The match settled into a calm situation with Chivas dominating the ball.
minute 12 – As the minutes passed, Herd players managed to get closer to the opponent goal.
minute 10 – The injured Forge FC player did not manage to stay on the field of play and was replaced by Tristan Borges.
minute 8 – Forge FC’s Kwasi Poku lies on the grass after fighting off a split ball. Medical assistance was called in to evaluate the player’s continuity.
minute 6 – Fernando Gago’s team has succeeded in regaining possession.
minute 5 – Cade Cowell attempted to join the attack, but failed as he found himself in an advanced position.
minute 3 – Foul by Malik Owolabi on Sanchez in midfield. The ball will be restarted with a strategy decided in favor of Chivas.
minute 2 – Forge FC did not relinquish possession of the ball in the first second of the match.
minute 1 – The Forge FC team came out with the intention of getting close to the Chivas goal from the beginning.
After the formal ceremony the players are already on the playing field.
thermal sensation on the field Forge FC It is minus 3 degrees Celsius.
The teams are already on the playing field for their practice drills.
initial photo of Forge FC It is composed of:
Shivaj Fernando Gago will take the field with the following lineup. The novelty in the box is owned by the goalkeeper Oscar Whaley.
the wait is over. After participating without success in the League Cup, Chivas of Guadalajara Sports Club He will once again participate in the international competition. On this occasion, under the command of Fernando Gago, the Flock will look for a solid start Concacaf Champions Cup against Forge FC.
In the memory of Herd fans is the occasion in which they managed to become champions Concacaf Under the orders of Matias Almeida in 2018. Six years later he would seek the same international achievement representing Mexico again at the Club World Cup.
For this match, fans are hopeful that the team will be successful in achieving its third consecutive win after winning its last two matches. Liga MX,