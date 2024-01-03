Chivas beats Forge FC in ConcaChampions thanks to Cade Cowell’s double

In addition to Oscar Whaley’s first goal, a surprise for the fans was the double of Cade Cowell, who scored his first goal as a player in red and white.

After 90 minutes on the Forge FC field, Chivas managed to take the lead in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup from Club Deportivo Guadalajara. With a score of 3 – 1, the Liga MX team achieved a comfortable score to face the second leg, as the home team, inside the Akron Stadium.

min 90 + 2 – Forge FC glitch. Hamilton was left in front of goal to try and make the save, but he sent the ball across. The referee determined that the play did not count due to offside.

Minute 86 – Forge FC players are attempting to score another goal to set the stage for the second leg at Akron Stadium.

Minute 81 – The Chivas defense gained prominence in the last quarter of the match due to the constant arrival of FC attack. Even Whaley has had to intervene on a few occasions. Despite this, they have managed to organize counter-attacks which have not been converted.

Minute 77 – Forge FC tries to get close to the Chivas zone to reduce the deficit on the scoreboard, but the defensive line makes the right reads of the rivals to thwart the attack.

Dominic Samuel, Kwasi Poku and Campbell left the field to allow the entry of Malcolm Duncan, Jordan Hamilton and Keovaughn Tavernier.

Minute 69 – The frustration is becoming evident in the Forge FC team, as fouls and losing the ball have become more frequent.

Cade Cowell and Fernando Beltran left the field of play to make way for Isaac Brizuela and Yahel Padilla.

Cade Cowell scored his second goal of the match: after receiving the ball in the wide area, he endured body-to-body contact with the defender and scored with the inside of his foot. The score increased to three goals for Chivas.

The referee showed the first yellow card and the one who was banned was Sánchez from the bunch.

Minute 47 – Chivas dominated the match at the beginning of the second half.

When it seemed that there would be a tie till half time. Ricardo Marin He headed Cade Cowell’s serve and secured the lead for the red and white. In this sense, Fernando Gago’s team succeeded in enlivening the halftime conversation.

Followers of Jab Shivaj As they were celebrating Cowell’s goal, the locals managed to get several touches from his goal. Finally, Borges sent a center into the end zone with the advantage. campbell , At that time the score was equal.

After 45 minutes, Shivaj Managed to take advantage of two goals to one against Fernando Gago Forge FC , The Mexican team was the first to take the lead thanks to a combination of Rubén González and cade cowell , After the game, the United States-born finished crosswise inside the area and opened the scoring with his first goal for the red and white team.

Ricardo Marin scored with a header in the last gasp of the first half. With Forge FC in midfield for most of the frame, Cade Cowell sent a cross into the box which the striker finished off. With this, the team again took the lead on the scoreboard before the break.

Minute 44 – Chivas tried to take the lead in the late stages of the first half with balls into the area and attacks from the wings, but the local team established themselves in midfield. ,

Sepúlveda tried to finish the corner kick, but it hit the crossbar. Earlier, the referee had interrupted the game due to an offensive foul.

The Canadian team has already leveled the score. After an organized start from the back of their own area, the home team succeeded in getting the ball into the opponent’s area. After Borges sent a service lead into the six-yard box, Terran Campbell managed to beat his markers and finish in the area.

cade cowell Made his scoring debut with Shivaj At ConcaChampions: The Mexican-American player took advantage of Rubén González’s filtered service at the height of the penalty mark. After making an oriented reception, he fired a crosswise shot with his left foot and beat the goalkeeper.

minute 12 – As the minutes passed, Herd players managed to get closer to the opponent goal.

minute 10 – The injured Forge FC player did not manage to stay on the field of play and was replaced by Tristan Borges.

minute 8 – Forge FC’s Kwasi Poku lies on the grass after fighting off a split ball. Medical assistance was called in to evaluate the player’s continuity.

minute 5 – Cade Cowell attempted to join the attack, but failed as he found himself in an advanced position.

minute 3 – Foul by Malik Owolabi on Sanchez in midfield. The ball will be restarted with a strategy decided in favor of Chivas.

minute 2 – Forge FC did not relinquish possession of the ball in the first second of the match.

minute 1 – The Forge FC team came out with the intention of getting close to the Chivas goal from the beginning.

After the formal ceremony the players are already on the playing field.

The teams are already on the playing field for their practice drills.

Shivaj Fernando Gago will take the field with the following lineup. The novelty in the box is owned by the goalkeeper Oscar Whaley.

the wait is over. After participating without success in the League Cup, Chivas of Guadalajara Sports Club He will once again participate in the international competition. On this occasion, under the command of Fernando Gago, the Flock will look for a solid start Concacaf Champions Cup against Forge FC.

In the memory of Herd fans is the occasion in which they managed to become champions Concacaf Under the orders of Matias Almeida in 2018. Six years later he would seek the same international achievement representing Mexico again at the Club World Cup.

For this match, fans are hopeful that the team will be successful in achieving its third consecutive win after winning its last two matches. Liga MX,