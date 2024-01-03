NASA photos highlight the moon’s dark side – El Sol de Mexico

One of the most popular mysteries in our solar system is the “hidden side” of the Moon. in this regard, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed an amazing picture of the far side of the Moon.

First, the space agency assures that it is incorrect to label the far side of the Moon the “dark side”, as it receives just as much sunlight as the near side.

According to NASA’s description, the far side of the moon has more craters but fewer large, deep basaltic plains formed from early volcanic eruptions.which are named lunar oceans and can be recognized because they are extensive areas Darkness which can be seen very easily.

The US space agency explains that these areas were named this way because ancient astronomers believed they were oceans due to their large size and dark color.

Can you see the dark side of the Moon from Earth?

NASA clarified that this is not possible, because we always see the same part of the Moon because it is blocked by Earth’s tides. That is, the Moon’s orbital period is the same as its rotation around its axis. On our planet, the Moon takes a full month to make one revolution.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the image that NASA captured of the far side of the Moon is made up of 15,000 images that were taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a space probe designed to explore the Moon.