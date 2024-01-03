A new consortium will promote the application of personalized medicine in primary care

he is born Consortium for the Implementation of Pharmacogenetics in Spain and Latin America, The Ibero-American Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SIFF), the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN) and the Latin American Network of Human Genetics (RELAGH) signed the agreement this Wednesday to establish this new platform, aimed at Training has to be promoted. and transfer of knowledge between researchers and primary care doctors to promote the application of personalized medicine in the health care activity of national health systems.

Genetic and genomic testing are an essential element for the prevention, diagnosis and prognosis of diseases with high health impact, as well as for the selection of better and safer treatments for patients. Involvement in the clinical practice of genomic information Scheduling of certain treatments is one of the major challenges for the health systems of Spain and Latin America. In Spain, in fact, this is an important commitment by the Ministry of Health after the presentation of the common list of genetic tests General portfolio of SNS servicesOn 23 January.

From SEMERGEN He recalls that, although the family doctor is not responsible for providing genetic counseling in his clinical practice, he must be able to identify people and situations where genetic counseling may be useful and necessary , must also know how to interpret the results of a test. Know genetic testing, existing study tools and their limitations, and navigate and respond to information needs about the genetic area that may be raised by your patients and family members. “Training in genomic and precision medicine acquires important relevance for primary care professionals to be able to introduce and take advantage of this knowledge in their daily clinical practice,” he explains. jose poloChairman of Semergen.

“The family cannot be thrown out”

For Polo, “the use of molecular biomarkers and pharmacogenomic markers is the reality Family medicine should not and cannot be excluded, In this way, he assures that the enrichment between researchers and practitioners will be bidirectional, “since the latter will receive the training necessary for the advancement and application of discoveries, and the former will receive the necessary feedback to direct their research in a more direct manner.” ” Patients will benefit from this.

for its part, Adrian Llerena RuizThe coordinator of the Ibero-American Network of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (RIBEF), associated with the Ibero-American Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics, has pointed out that the creation of this consortium is “an important milestone that will mark before and afters.” Spain and Ibero-America in training and professional development in the clinical management of personalized medicine. Whereas Jose Elias Garcia OrtizThe President of RELAGH assures that the implementation of the Dr. José María Cantú Garza Prize on ‘Pharmacogenetics: Health, Medicines and Ethnicity in Latin American Populations’ also represents “an important milestone” in the field of scientific and medical research . Latin American region.

RIBEF Research

Precisely, Ibero-American Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SIFF) Tomorrow, Thursday, the Dr. José María Cantu Garza Award will be presented at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Spain, as well. MERIDA/T’HO DECLARATION ON DRUGS AND HEALTH IN LATIN AMERICAN POPULATIONS, This is an investigation in which RIBEF scientists genotyped more than 6,000 people of different ethnic origins and ancestries from indigenous and mestizo populations in Latin America and Spain, demonstrating great variability in their response to drugs, and ethnic factors for protection. demonstrated the relevance of. Of medicines.

