Jenna Ortega shines in a mini-dress with a very risky neckline and reveals herself in a new, more daring light

It’s totally fashionable and we won’t complain about it, because it’s also totally successful. After adopting the Gothic aesthetic of her character in the show Wednesday From Netflix, embracing the 100% black look, Jenna Ortega now swears by white to flatter the eyes. But she’s no angel by any means, infusing her impeccable ensembles with a sexy touch every time. In recent months, the 21-year-old actress has posed in visible lingerie under white lace nude dresses or in equally sensual corset dresses with transparent skirts.

Jenna Ortega causes a sensation in mega low-cut Valentino dress

But Jenna Ortega’s latest look might be the most daring we’ve seen yet. During the preview of his film this Thursday, January 11 miller’s girl As part of the 35th edition of the Palm Springs Film Festival, the star turns heads White mini dress with plunging neckline, the pinnacle of this god valentino composition was actually just made up Two small straps made of flowers and hence the beautiful brunette’s chest was partially visible, With its very short length, this dress from the Italian luxury label’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection also highlights the actress’ beautiful legs.

Jenna Ortega, who has always worn clothes created by celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez, has recently been wearing some more risqué clothes, like transparent or particularly low-cut dresses. A few months ago, the former heroine of this saga celebrated her 21st birthday. the Scream It seems she wants to show herself in a new light, more sexy and glamorous, Which she has done in a very stylish style with this mini dress whose top does not cover much. This look is as romantic as it is sultry, which Jenna Ortega wore with white heeled pumps, the Kate model by Christian Louboutin, to highlight her beautiful legs and a white choker.