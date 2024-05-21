Jenna Ortega stuns with her outfit at the Millers Girl premiere, fans love it!

This Thursday, January 11, Jenna Ortega caused a sensation on the red carpet of the premiere of her next film, Miller’s girl. The actress mesmerized her fans in a bold white mini dress.
Be careful with your eyes. Ever since he was noticed in the series Wednesday On Netflix, Jenna Ortega has moved into the big leagues. We found them especially in the cult film the Scream That was before she announced her departure from the horror saga twice. The actress is often associated with dark roles, which fit her perfectly, such as thrillers. miller’s girl Jade by Haley Bartlett, which will be released in the United States on January 26. The actress caught the attention of photographers on the red carpet of the film premiere this Thursday, January 11. miller’s girl At the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Jenna Ortega created a sensation with her outfit to the delight of her fans. She wore an ultra high-waist white mini dress by Valentino (Spring 2024 collection) which highlighted its neckline with two straps embroidered with flowers. The star completed her look with a satin ribbon choker and Christian Louboutin pumps. An all-white look that has attracted more than one eye.
Jenna Ortega fans stunned by the actress’ look at the movie premiere miller’s girl
Jenna Ortega’s outfit did not go unnoticed on social networks. ,I can’t speak,Is everyone still breathing?,Wow, this dress is amazing and beautiful,someone needs to help me up off the ground,This dress is really beautiful,she is so beautiful“, some Internet users commented on X. A fan of the actress summarized her appearance on the red carpet as follows “Excellent,
miller’s girl :What’s this new thriller with Jenna Ortega about?
While no release date has been announced yet miller’s girl In France, the film’s synopsis already prompts you to book a cinema ticket. Jenna Ortega plays 18-year-old literature student Cairo Sweet in this dramatic thriller. When her teacher, Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman), notices her writing talent, she is challenged by a friend to transcribe it. Then the students and the teacher will play a dangerous game in which they have to avoid losing.
