Tulio Gomez reveals what’s missing

Cali Club’s largest shareholder reveals details of negotiations. Good or bad news?

América De Cali fans are worried, as one of the most important signings for the club and Colombian football in the last 20 years could be off the table. Scarlets fans have been waiting for the prospect of signing Chilean Arturo Vidal. And much more with versions about a possible agreement, which goes against the versions that Paraguay’s Olimpia interest was involved and could snatch the signature of ‘King Arthur’. Thus, there was a need for an authoritative voice to know the truth of the conversation with Vidal. And for that, Tulio Gómez, the biggest shareholder of the scarlet club, came forward.

Tulio was candid and described the details of the conversation with Arturo Vidal. On his Twitter account (x) the leader revealed: “At this time, Friday, January 12, at 8 pm, we have not yet reached an agreement with Arturo Vidal.”

However, Gómez did not give up and assured that he would persist in hiring Chile. Of course, he made it clear what is missing to make the dream come true: “Having it in America de Cali is what we want most, we will continue to work to achieve it, we just need a sponsor.” Need more agents to reduce it a bit.”

