The JBL speaker with Bluetooth and RGB that leaves Amazon behind

But of course, when we buy speakers we do so, naturally, for their capacity and sound power. On this occasion we have all the guarantees of JBL, one of the leading brands in terms of sound.

You’re not stuck just on practicality, let this speaker’s design team tell you. He JBL Partybox 110 It has a rounded design at the ends, a far cry from other more classic designs, and above all, Includes adjustable RGB lights throughout the front , Its measurement is also 24x69x25. All this puts it at the forefront of design.

In the second order of things, this JBL PartyBox 110 incorporates some improvements over its predecessor, for example waterproof And liquids in general, something that can come in handy if the party gets out of control.

The ideal thing with this type of speakers is to keep them stationary in one place 12.96 kg weightIt’s not the easiest speaker to transport, but thanks for that bluetooth connectivity Wherever he goes, he becomes the king of the party.

the party that never ends

this is a Battery more than acceptable with duration about 12 hours Smooth, more than enough to get the party over. To recharge it to 100% you will need about six and a half hours, something that is not a problem since it is an occasional product and not something for every day.

JBL Partybox 110 It usually costs €399.99But thanks to Amazon we can now get it just for free €261, That’s over 35% off, making it one of the best options on the market currently in this price range.

This kind of speaker is the before and after when planning your parties or meetings with friends and family. It has so much power that it is more than enough in a closed environment, on the other hand, If you plan to use them in outdoor locations If there is not much ground to cover you can use this, but since we will not have walls to retain the sound maybe it would be a good idea to take two,