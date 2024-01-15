Jennifer Lawrence broadcasts photocall with a deep neckline

Elegant as always. Actress Jennifer Lawrence created a sensation on February 27, 2024. The 33-year-old star caused a sensation during the Dior Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held at the Jardin des Tuileries by the Maison Haute Couture.

Jennifer Lawrence dares to show her neckline

For the show, the actress chose an ultra chic, even sexy look. She actually appeared to be wearing a gray suit composed of three pieces: pleated pants, a sleeveless jacket with a deep neckline, and an oversized blazer of the same color. He also wore a long black coat. As far as shoes are concerned, she wore black pumps.

As far as accessories are concerned, the actress wore black sunglasses and the famous Lady Dior bag. Haute couture house ambassador Jennifer Lawrence was seen with a smile on her face during the fashion show and her look got all the votes. It has to be accepted that the star is divine. Other stars also caused a sensation at the Dior fashion show, like Natalie Portman with her mini skirt, or the singer Rosalía.

Jennifer Lawrence: a young mother

On January 9, in Los Angeles, for the Golden Globes ceremony, Jennifer Lawrence made an impression in a stunning long Dior midnight blue velvet dress with a V-neckline. In each of her appearances in public, the actress mesmerizes her fans and, most of all, her fans. Teaches us style. Proof of this, for the WWD Honors evening on October 16, 2023, Jennifer Lawrence chose an asymmetrical black dress that showed off her bare shoulders. The epitome of chic and beauty, the star leaves us in awe. Apart from being a fashion icon, the actress is also a happy young mother: In February 2022, she gave birth to a little boy named Cy.

