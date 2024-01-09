Jessica Chastain looks incredible in royal purple gown

Given that purple is hot in the fashion press right now, we’ve seen several celebrities rocking the fashion trend on the red carpet this week, including Jessica Chastain at the National Board of Review Gala on Thursday, January 11.

Opting for a flowing corset style gown, Jessica looked stunning for the event, the regal color of her dress matching beautifully with her fair skin and distinctive red hair.

gotham

While her dress did all the talking, the actress also opted for a natural makeup look and Hollywood waves, and completed her outfit with a sophisticated gold necklace.

Angela Weiss

Although many of us may see purple as a color that’s hard to associate with, our fashion editor Amanda Marcantonio says it’s a big color that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Purple can feel a little brighter than the reds and pinks we love in our wardrobes and shouldn’t be mistaken for granny mauve.”

While lilac seems to be a trend of the past, deep, dark purples are definitely making their way into our high street shops this year.

Another bold purple dress we loved was Oprah Winfrey’s dress at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7).

Excel/Bauer-Griffin

The 69-year-old American TV star looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a velvet floor-length purple gown.

Her embellished Louis Vuitton gown, designed with a stylish off-the-shoulder finish and sequin detailing, definitely made a statement in the fashion world this year.

We can’t wait to wear purple this year.