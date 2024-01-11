Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the group that will go to the arbitration hearing

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero requested $19.9 million, the highest amount among the 23 players who exchanged salary offers with their clubs. At the start of the day, 194 players were eligible for arbitration.
Among the 171 players who signed deals with their teams was Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20.5 million dollars, Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burns ($15,637,500); Max Fried, left-hander from Atlanta ($15 million); Venezuela’s Gleyber Torres, Yankees second baseman ($14.2 million); Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber ($13,125,000); Dominican Willie Adams, Milwaukee shortstop (12.25 million, His compatriots Framber Valdez, Houston’s left-hander (12.1 million), and outfielder Kyle Tucker of the same team (12.1 million).
Venezuela’s Anthony Sanchez, a Baltimore outfielder, was added to the list ($11.7 million); Christian Walker, Arizona’s first baseman (10.9 million), and Jack Gallen, right-hander on the same team (10,011,000).
Soto earned a $23 million salary last year, his only full season with San Diego. He can become a free agent at the end of next season, when he turns 26.
The Dominican hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBI and an OPS of .930 last year with the Padres, who acquired him from Washington on August 2, 2022, when he accepted the Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million offer. Was rejected.
The Yankees acquired Soto from the Padres last month.
Ohtani played last season with the Los Angeles Angels under a one-year, $30 million contract. This agreement was signed in October 2022.
The Japanese declared himself a free agent after the 2023 World Series and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record sum of $700 million and 10 years.
Toronto offered Guerrero a raise from $14.5 million to $18.05 million. The three-time All-Star Dominican hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 campaign.
The biggest difference between the offer and his team’s is $1.9 million for Cuban star Edolis Garcia, who shined in the postseason with Texas.
The outfielder asked for a raise to $6.9 million and the World Series champions offered $5 million.
Luis Arraez of Venezuela, two-time batting champion, Miami asked for a salary increase This will reduce his salary to Rs 12 million instead of Rs 6.1 million. The Marlins offered the second baseman $10.6 million.
Tampa Bay’s Colombian outfielder Harold Ramirez will go to the hearing along with right-hander Jason Adams. Both won their cases against Rays last winter.
Ramirez asked for a salary increase to $4.3 million instead of the current $2.2 million. He was given an offer of Rs 3.8 million.
Adams asked to win $3.25 million instead of $1,775,000. Raise has put 2.7 million on the table.
Players eligible without a settlement will be able to attend a hearing before a three-member arbitration panel from January 29 to February 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
For four consecutive years, the teams have won the majority of decisions. In 2023 the ratio was 13-6.
Since 1974, when salary arbitration began, clubs outnumber players 347–257.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball