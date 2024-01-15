JetBlue promotes tickets under $70 to Caribbean islands with spring sale

NY – The airline JetBlue runs a promotion for tickets starting at $64 to destinations like Nassau, Bahamas through this ThursdayAs part of the beginning of spring in the United States.

The airline’s new offers, in some cases, are applicable on flights up to July this year.

In case of flights to the above mentioned islands, Planes depart from John F. Kennedy (JFK) and La Guardia (LGA) airports in New York,

Another option is Aruba, where tickets start at $119, or Belize for $130.,

JetBlue customers also have the option to travel to Puerto Rico for $127 per ticket to San Juan, Upon reaching Aguadilla, the ticket increases to a minimum of $132.

As soon as To the Dominican Republic, prices for flights to Santo Domingo start at $129 Or Punta Cana.

If you prefer to get to Santiago, the lowest cost shown by the search system on Thursday morning was $134.

JetBlue also offers cheap flights to US cities like Chicago, A trip from JFK to the “Windy City” will cost you a minimum of $64. Another available option is New Orleans for $94. In the case of Miami, booking tickets today will cost you a minimum of $89.

Destinations in Latin America like Peru and Colombia

JetBlue also promotes flights to Lima, Peru at a base cost of $229,

You can travel from New York to Cartagena, Colombia for as low as $218, If you prefer to travel to Bogotá, the cheapest one-way ticket is around $153.

Reservations must be made through the JetBlue website or Jetblue.com/best-fare-finder.

From the website, you can filter the search based on your preferred airport and destination area.

Users should note that this offer is for one-way tickets.Therefore the return journey may cost more.

Another thing to keep in mind is that offers are subject to availability.So they can change at any time.

The prices shown by the tool do not include other services such as baggage check-in And seat selection.

