This is the perfect way to keep them from tasting “earthy.”

How to clean charnels easily: Step-by-step guide

Charles have been present in the diet in Mexico since ancient times, as it is known that they have played an important role in our diet since pre-Columbian times. But if you have never prepared them then today you will know How to clean charles easily With this step-by-step guide.





These fish are an invaluable source of nutrients including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, sodium, iron, magnesium, iodine, niacin and vitamins C, E, B and A. These elements are essential for the development of the nervous system, especially in children. In addition, they contain proteins with high biological value, low fat, no carbohydrates and a large amount of Omega 3 oils, which are beneficial for heart health.

The National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission said its lean and easily digestible meat makes it an excellent choice for people who want to lose weight or who are recovering.





It is also a great source of calcium, as just 30 grams of fresh chard contains 708 mg of calcium, thus making it the highest concentration of calcium of any animal product available, exceeded only by equosil or crayfish, he indicated. Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

One of Mexico’s culinary legacies is charles, which have been consumed since pre-Hispanic times. / Photo: National Commission for Aquaculture and Fisheries

How to clean charles easily

scientific name chirostoma, Currently it is very common to enjoy charles fresh or dried, in tamales or mextlalpic, fried with eggs, in green sauce with nopales, in mole or in pancakes, as well as having them breaded or golden with salt and pepper. can be taken.

Below, we explain how to easily clean charles at home so you can enjoy them this Lent:

The first step is to obtain fresh dried chard. Make sure they do not have an unpleasant odor and that they are dry but not dehydrated. Place the chard in a container with enough water and let them soak for about 20 minutes. This process will soften the dirt and debris, making it easier to remove. After soaking, remove the head and any visible impurities, taking care not to damage the bones and retain the body of the fish. Once all impurities are removed, rinse the charnels under running water to remove any remaining residue. Use paper towels or a clean cloth to dry the chard, making sure they are ready for preparation.

Remember that cleaning dried chard can be a complicated process that requires patience and time, but when it comes to preparing them the results are worth it and so you can enjoy this Mexican dish. .

Charles can be enjoyed fresh or dried, in tamales or mextallúpic, fried with eggs, as well as breaded or browned with salt and pepper. Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

