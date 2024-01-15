JetBlue will no longer fly to many destinations in Latin America and the US – NBC New England

JetBlue continues to restructure its routes and announced a series of cost-cutting measures following its failed attempt to acquire Spirit Airlines, which will undoubtedly impact thousands of passengers.

The airline will reduce its flights from Los Angeles to 24 per day from 34, and will also cut routes from Los Angeles to San Francisco; Seattle; Also Miami; Las Vegas; Reno, Nevada; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

JetBlue also announced it would end its flights BogotaColombia; QuitoEcuador; Lemon, Peru; and Kansas City, Missouri, in June, and flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Austin, Atlanta; Between Nashville and Salt Lake City, as well as New York and Detroit.

According to an internal memo obtained by NBC News, the company will now focus on profitable transcontinental routes and “core” routes along the East Coast and routes serving vacation destinations in the Caribbean.

This is the second round of route cuts by the airline this year. In January it reported route cuts that affected flights to New York, San Jose and Puerto Rico, among others.

What is behind these measures?

JetBlue said in a statement that the route and market did not meet expectations. It said in January it was on track to cut $200 million in expenses by the end of the year

“JetBlue continually evaluates our routes to find ways to better serve our customers, return our airline to profitability and improve our reliability,” he said.

JetBlue has struggled to regain stable financial footing in the post-pandemic period. In its most recent quarter, it reported a decline in revenue and a net loss. It also said 15 Airbus planes were expected to be out of service due to maintenance problems.

JetBlue is forging its own path as an independent airline after a judge blocked a plan to buy Spirit Airlines. And last year, an independent judge voided its partnership with American Airlines.