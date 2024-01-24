Jimenez demands results from PNC against extortion after Bernardo Arévalo’s order

In a message to the nation via social networks, Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez not only assured that the phenomenon of extortion is a major security problem in the country, but also stressed that they were empowered to combat it Is. Create conditions to prevent this.

The Head of the Interior Portfolio announced that some actions will soon be noted, which will be taken as part of the commitment of the entity responsible for civil protection to work intensively to combat the phenomenon of extortion , which has left many families in Guatemala in mourning. ,

He cited the example of what happened to Maynor Alvijars, a man who delivered bottled drinks and a victim of crime and extortion, shocked him, but he “It’s not going to stay like this. Rest assured, it won’t stay like this.”He pronounced the sentence.

Who were the Alvizars?

The story of Alvizars, the protagonist of the case as exemplified by the head of the interior portfolio, is the story of a Guatemalan worker who wanted to support his family, as explained by Jiménez, who was murdered because he could not find a telephone. . Extortion

The incident occurred on the morning of January 24 at 14th Avenue and 18th Street in Zone 1 of the capital, when the Alvesers refused to receive the telephone used for extortion.

According to information from municipal firefighters who responded to the emergency, Alvijars was identified by his colleagues, who indicated he was the driver of a bottled beverage delivery vehicle, approximately 45 years old, who was attacked with a firearm.