The Avenger, Sarah Landry, Adele Castillon, Alex Wan will also be on the electronic beaches of Cannes this summer.

To kick things off a bit, Electronic Beaches organizers first revealed the presence of Marseille rapper SCH, “the man in the mask” Boris Brejcha, Gazzo and Fischer at the Cannes event, which last year drew some 56,000 festival-goers. Had brought along.

If the calendar of this 17th edition is postponed due to the Paris Olympic Games, which will involve massive mobilization of police forces in early August, the festival will be celebrated in due form from 16 to 18 August 2024, with a 15-hour non- Public Music. Stop and the festival is expected to draw 60,000 visitors.

To get all these beautiful people excited, the Festival is expanding its programming with a guest list that is abundant but ready to grow.

Adel Castillon Gas Factory

A real gas factory. At just 22 years old, Adele Castillon Has an XXL CV: the YouTube channel at the age of 13, the interview with the Dalai Lama at the age of 15, the first steps in cinema in 2017 between Louis Bourgoin and Gilles Lellouche and then finally, after all this, music, with Videoclub In pair. Alone from now on, the young woman who will be on the beach on Saturday August 17 (with Kaytranada, Bon Entendre and Timmy Trumpet) transforms her sadness into fresh and brilliant pop, enough to survive love addictions.

Deep-house fans will enjoy Sunday 18 August with Parisian DJs alex wanAnd their essential song “Milkshake”.

magnetic dj sarah landry Known for their dark and groovy hard techno, Hard Techno will perform a spectacular set on August 16th that they have a secret for. On the same day, nostalgic for the sounds of the past, the collective La Darude, which feasts on the frenetic rhythms of Eurodance, Trance and Happy Hardcore of the 2000s, will have carte blanche.

aunty di And Tatyana Jane Still on the program for this first evening.

It was announced again: bomel (18th), olymp4000A rising star on the French scene who explores the rave spectrum (17th) and the project between rap and electro “Music 4 Tesla”, a collaboration between rappers Kaaba and manufacturer what (16 August).

riviera talents

Over 78 million listens on Spotify in 2023 and already passing through the beaches several times in 2015 and 2018, Nice The Avenor On Sunday August 18th, will perform the same evening as Paul Kalkbrenner, SCH, Lost Frequencies…

The Rivera DJ will likely drop some tracks from the new album he is currently working on.

That same evening, another good resident, Boris Way, Will distill their impressive “Love House” at Les Plages, where they already set the Main Stage on fire in 2022.

In terms of local talent, we’re still keeping an eye on Marseille on Saturday 17 August rocky stoneRapper who is part of Buska-P’s “11 to Watch in 2023” selection.

The program still features several local talents: global industrial culture 18 August (discovered at the Delta Tour and Quarte Blanche Festival), Antibes roxy And his electro pop, dance, home on August 16, singer-songwriter from Nice Adrï Who enjoy a mix of organic instruments and digital production on August 17th.

Rate

1 day ticket: 50 euros (70 euros later). 3-day pass: 120 euros (180 later). Reservations at plage-electronics.com/billetterie