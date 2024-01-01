Lorenzen and Syndergaard will generate interest

Lorenzen, 32, was one of the notable pitchers moved at last season’s trade deadline, as the Phillies acquired him from the Tigers after he posted a 3.58 ERA in 18 outings. Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in his home debut in Philadelphia, but struggled after that particular night, posting a 7.96 ERA with 14 strikeouts and eight home runs allowed over his next 26 innings. He finished the season in Philadelphia’s bullpen.