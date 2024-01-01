Lorenzen and Syndergaard will generate interest

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that “about 16 teams” watched free agents Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard’s bullpen sessions in California on Tuesday. Murray specifically mentioned the Padres and Pirates as two clubs interested in Syndergaard.
Lorenzen, 32, was one of the notable pitchers moved at last season’s trade deadline, as the Phillies acquired him from the Tigers after he posted a 3.58 ERA in 18 outings. Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in his home debut in Philadelphia, but struggled after that particular night, posting a 7.96 ERA with 14 strikeouts and eight home runs allowed over his next 26 innings. He finished the season in Philadelphia’s bullpen.
Syndergaard, 31, is a far cry from the electrifying pitcher known as “Thor” who dominated hitters with his powerful fastball from 2015 to 2019. Last season, he had a 6.50 ERA, allowed 22 home runs and struck out only 56. Hitters split between the Dodgers and Guardians in 88.2 innings.
However, perhaps it is regaining a bit of its lost momentum. Murray wrote that Syndergaard consistently hit between 93-95 mph during the season. Last year his fastball and sinker averaged nearly 92 mph.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball