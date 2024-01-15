John Wick spinoff Ballerina with Ana de Armas delayed to add more action

The John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas has been delayed by a year. Lionsgate announced that the film would be moved from June 7, 2024, to June 6, 2025.

Deadline reported the news and also noted that the delay was part of John Wick’s broader announcement that series architect Chad Stahelski would get a new deal to oversee the series. According to the report, Stahelski is now working with Ballerina director Len Wiseman to create “additional action sequences” to “make it even better”.

Taking over the original Ballerina Date is Lionsgate’s remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård, described as a “modern reimagining” of the franchise.

Not much is known about the ballerina, but recently it was reported that Keanu Reeves will play the role of John Wick in the film.

Beyond the ballerinas, Stahelski said he has ideas for John Wick 5, but given that this is Hollywood, there’s no guarantee the film will ever get made.

“Keanu, if you asked him now, would you do John Wick 5, he’d say ‘Fuck yes.’ But then he said, “Well, what’s the point? I don’t have any stupid ideas,” Stahelski said. The director added, “If I was driving a car or walking a dog and I had an idea , then within 30 seconds I’d call Keanu and we’d be in a tizzy.”

The original plan was to film John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back, but Stahelski said he did not have the creative talent to make another film with the fourth.

There is also talk of a new John Wick video game. Lionsgate said that “they are in ongoing discussions” about creating a new game. The company believes there is “a lot of energy” around the possibility of making a John Wick video game.

In November 2022, Lionsgate said that the company believed there was “a great AAA game to be made with John Wick” and that the company had submitted proposals for it.

Mike Bithell released a John Wick game called John Wick Hex in 2020. It was a strategy game and in terms of story was a prequel to the John Wick universe. John Wick, character appeared in Fortnite and Payday 2. A VR game called John Wick Chronicles was released in 2017.