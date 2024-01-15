América vs. Cruz Azul: The referee canceled 4 goals against Aguilas in the classic

Another edition this Saturday youth classic between America And blue Cross At the Azteca Stadium, which has raised great expectations due to its status as champion of Azulcremas and general leader of the La Noria team.

The meeting promised to be one of the most fascinating day 8 and everyone’s Completion 2024And from the first moment it did not disappoint Julian Quinones The Locker Room surprised La Maquina with a goal just three minutes into the action.

The Azulcrema score began to mentally affect the visitors, as they immediately began leaking to the defense and towards the Emperor. mexican football He seemed to have found his best version, so he scored four more goals, but in the end none of them were conceded, as they were all ruled offside goals.

Why were America’s goals canceled out against Cruz Azul?

The first action that made American fans laugh was the header. quinoneswhich was to be reviewed VAR With vectors due to the tightness of the game. Later, at 15 minutes, the affected person was diego valdesWho sent the ball into the back of the net but still the destination was the same.

Things were looking relatively normal up to this point, but before the break, Whistler oscar mejia And their refereeing team had already ruled out two other winger goals, leading to an incredible number of four goals with penalties for the same team. youth classic,

These goals were scored by naturalized Mexican-Colombians. In the first attempt, in the 20th minute, the centre-back conceded a goal, but video mediation once again disappointed those people andre jardin,

For the ultimate goal and in this case the advanced situation was more clear quinones He no longer complained and merely smiled at the fans’ disbelief.