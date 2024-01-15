What contribution can physiotherapy make to women’s health?

Physiotherapy plays an important role in women’s well-being by addressing their specific needs in many of the most common conditions. As health professionals we respond to every situation and, as far as women are concerned, those related to the pelvic floor, the consequences of breast cancer, preparation for and recovery from childbirth, especially after cesarean section. In addition, we deal with diseases hidden from a gender perspective, such as endometriosis, lipedema or fibromyalgia. It is important for women to know that physical therapy can be a very valuable tool on their path to a fuller, healthier, and more active life.

What role does physical therapy play in the treatment and management of specific diseases that primarily affect women, such as endometriosis and fibromyalgia?

Physiotherapy treatments are essential in these types of diseases by offering non-pharmacological treatments to relieve pain, increase mobility and improve quality of life. For example, in the case of endometriosis, physical therapists can implement manual therapy techniques to reduce pelvic pain, teach specific exercises to strengthen pelvic and abdominal muscles, and provide education on pain management. Are.

With the celebration of the IX Murcia Women’s Race, what message would you like to convey to women about the importance of physical exercise and physiotherapy in promoting female health and well-being?

Physical exercise is essential to promoting and maintaining female health at all stages of life for many reasons. First, heart health: Regular exercise helps keep the heart healthy and reduces the risk of heart disease, one of the leading causes of death in women. Aerobic exercise, such as walking, running or swimming, strengthens the heart and improves blood circulation, reducing the risk of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and stroke; Weight control: Obesity and overweight are associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer. Exercise helps burn calories, increase metabolism and maintain a healthy weight; Bone health: Weight-bearing exercise, such as running, jumping or lifting weights, is beneficial for bone health in women of all ages. Helps strengthen bones, prevent loss of bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially important during and after menopause; Mental health: Regular exercise is linked to better mental health and emotional well-being in women. Helps reduce stress, anxiety and depression, improve mood and sleep quality. Exercise also increases the production of endorphins, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and well-being; Reproductive health: Adequate exercise can have a positive effect on women’s reproductive health. It may help regulate the menstrual cycle, reduce the risk of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), improve fertility, and facilitate a healthy pregnancy.

How will physiotherapists be present at next Sunday’s race?

Physiotherapists from the region of Murcia join this race organized by the College La Opinion, in which a group of more than 60 fellow physiotherapists participate, who will run giving visibility to these diseases or conditions that affect women and how physiotherapy is a fundamental Emerges as an ally. Empowerment and complete health of women.

As the first female Dean of the College of Physiotherapists of the Region of Murcia, how do you see the role of women in the physiotherapist profession and what challenges and opportunities do physiotherapists face today?

Currently, it is estimated that 75% of physical therapists worldwide are women. However, this figure is in stark contrast to the low presence of women in leadership positions, within professional organizations, in teaching and research, and even as speakers at conferences and conventions. Despite there being a large number of highly qualified women with the training and skills to take on these roles, unequal representation continues.

What actions has the College of Physiotherapists of the Region of Murcia taken to promote women’s health and support its professionals?

We are committed to giving visibility to diseases that are underestimated and hidden due to gender perspective. To this end, we organize courses for physiotherapists and events open to the public, such as last year’s first conference on Physiotherapy and Women’s Health, which focused specifically on women’s health.