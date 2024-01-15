Putin’s number two in the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev’s threat: “Russia will take revenge for Western sanctions”

Dmitry Medvedev (Sputnik/Yekaterina Shatukina/Pool via Reuters)

Former Russian President and current number two in the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev He said this on Saturday His country will “take revenge” on Western sanctions. Adopted on the occasion of the second anniversary of the offensive in Ukraine and the death of rival Alexei Navalny.

As he argued on his Telegram account, the reason behind the sanctions announced in recent days by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom “is clear: the worse for Russian citizens, the better for the Western world.”

“We have to remember this, and Take revenge on them wherever possible. they are our enemiesThe senior Russian official said.

Medvedev also encouraged “create difficulties“The economies of these countries are alreadyStirring up popular discontent with the incompetent policies of Western officials,

Similarly, he believed that Russia should “Carry out other activities in their areas, which cannot be addressed publicly,

Indeed, in recent years Russia has often been accused of promoting campaigns disinformation In western countries.

Medvedev, who replaced Vladimir Putin As president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, he was then considered a moderate, although since the beginning of the Russian campaign in Ukraine two years ago he has emerged as one of the most radical voices against Western powers. .

Ukrainian soldiers walk near destroyed Russian tanks, in the city of Izyum, as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine continues (Reuters/Gleb Garanich/File)

Ukraine will overcome the Russian “darkness”At the beginning of the third year of the war, this Saturday was promised to the chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, with Kiev tired of the dwindling help of the Western powers to confront Moscow.

Despite difficulties at the front, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General oleksandr sirskystressed that victory is “in unity”.

,Light always prevails over darkness“added the military man on Telegram, who was appointed to the post in early February, replacing General Valery Zaluzhny.

Prime Minister of Italy, georgia melloni, arrived in Kiev this Saturday, from where he will chair a virtual G7 meeting on the former Soviet republic. The event will be attended by the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyand investigate a new round of sanctions on Moscow.

Canadian Prime Minister also reached the capital of Ukraine justin trudeautheir Belgian counterparts alexander de crewand President of the European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenTo commemorate the second anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to capture the capital Kiev within days when he ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022. But they suffered humiliating setbacks in the face of Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine, in turn, saw its plans thwarted with the failure of its great summer counteroffensive in 2023, and its military lamented the shortage of troops, howitzers and anti-aircraft batteries.

(With information from EFE and AFP)