Johnny Depp responds to actress Lola Glaudini’s allegations of verbal abuse on the set of ‘Blow’

Controversy – This case which has resurfaced will testify to the actor’s predatory behavior towards the budding actress

Johnny Depp has gained a bad reputation on film sets. Stories, even two decades old, resurface. The actor, once ostracized by Hollywood before returning to the good graces of the movie industry following a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has found himself single again.

Actually, Lola Glaudini, who debuted in the film blow By Ted Demme in 2000, Starr was accused Pirates of the Caribbean About verbal abuse, as she recalled memories of her career during her appearance on the podcast mighty truth angellast January.

And this week the story was discussed again.

word against word

What is this about? actress of sopranos Quite upset, she announced on air that Johnny Depp had become angry when she “started laughing” at one of his lines, even though she was doing so in accordance with the director’s instructions.

“Johnny Depp, when he said ‘Cut’, came up to me, stuck his finger in my face and said, ‘Who do you think you are? Who do you think you are? Shut up, screw up. !” “, she said. And added: “‘I’m here, I’m trying to say my lines and you’re distracting me. You are idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not(…) Read more at 20 minutes

