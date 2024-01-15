Jorge Soler announces debut with San Francisco Giants

One of the great acquisitions of san francisco giants For mlb 2024 This was a Cuban gardener George Soler, Leader bob melvin He has already indicated the date of his debut.

the story of veteran Repeats itself: a new right fielder for opening day, However everything indicates that the name for that position is already written in for the next three years. In addition, many expectations have arisen regarding the Antillean slugger, who already trains in spring training,

He had started his preparations a few days ago Scottsdale Stadiumprivate premises of the institution located Arizona, He looked very confident, doing regular warm-ups with the rest of his teammates who received him positively.

Jorge Soler to debut with SF Giants in spring training

According to the report of Journalist Susan Slusserteam reporter san francisco giants, provided important information regarding the Antillean gardener. He gave the following details in a tweet from his social network X profile: ,George Soler will begin its spring season with veteran on Monday”,

This Saturday, February 24, san francisco giants Will get diamond for the first time in 2024 against chicago cubs, but the premiere of World Series MVP It will be out this Monday the 26th Los Angeles Angels In this Scottsdale Stadium4:05 pm eastern time usa,

Expecting a great campaign for George Soler, According to fangraphsHe projected 32 home runs with 91 RBI, 84 runs scored and an offensive line of .242/.331/.469.

Will we see a better version of the Havana native in MLB 2024?