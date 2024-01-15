Minister received authorization from the Faculty of Medicine

Health Portfolio Head, Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz, held a meeting with Dr. Mateo Martínez, Dean of the UNT Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Adrián Alassino, Dean of the Higher School of Medicine of Mar del Plata, and Dr. Eugenia Quinteros Nele, representative of the Vallés Calchaquez Operational Area, with the aim of outlining strategies for joint work.

Medina Ruiz said that in this exchange of medical students, who are in their final year, they did a rotation in Amacha del Valle, where in coordination with professionals from the Ministry of Health they exchanged experiences: “We’ Shared some appreciation about the different’ countries that we have in Argentina. Also, we talk about the profession of being a doctor to provide better quality care to patients.

On this occasion, Dean Mateo Martínez commented that on the one hand he thanked the Minister for the joint actions, and on the other hand he sought to agree on new strategies. “Next week we have planned another activity. And what emerged in the dialogues is an articulation between the Ministry of Health of Tucumán and the residence systems of the two universities, both in Mar del Plata and in the province. So we are going to work hard and soon we can sign the commitment so that the final year student receiving this type of comprehensive training in rural areas gets training equivalent to the first year of General Medicine, Medical Clinic and Residency. Pediatrics,” he explained.

Martinez said this will be an important advancement as residencies across the country are facing a decline in their applicants and want to help with that. In this sense, the professional emphasized that working in the high mountains is a great experience. “I have no doubt that these young people, within 10 to 20 years, will not remember the general anatomy or the warrior of pharmacology, they will remember the time spent in Amaicha, the affection of the people, the respect for the other .Learning a little about ancestral medicine, understanding how people live everyday life and all this is a learning, not about machinery, it is a learning of life,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Adrian was very grateful to the Ministry of Health of the Province of Alassino because they have an agreement with UNT through which final year students come to live together what is called a three-week health camp in the Calchaqui valleys: ” The Minister has given us the possibility of signing an agreement in which we are going to extend, not only this three-week camp, but also for students in the final year of medicine, what is called mandatory final practice, they They are going to come here from April to November. Within eight months they will be able to do all their internships before getting admission in some hospitals in the interior of the province.

Alación explained that the experience in the valleys is very different for professionals in Mar del Plata: “Logically, the Pampa, which is in the center of the country, has nothing to do with life in the valleys, therefore, the work in health transformation We do. So they’ve learned a lot from health agents, from home visits, from tours, from programs that follow people where they live and it’s rare there and here it’s a very common tool.

The Dean of the Higher School of Medicine of Mar del Plata said that on this occasion a group of 48 students came, as well as teachers who are dispersed in different places: “It is a large group and during the year they attend four Come frequently, the groups are small, four to six at a time, so about 100 people pass through every year.”

Dr. Eugenia Quinteros Neche said that in addition to being a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Tucumán, she is working in the Vallés Calchaquis Operational Area: “This meeting, chaired by the Minister, was with the idea of ​​​​sharing experiences and planning what to do next, Working from this training phase.

photo gallery