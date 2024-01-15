An Israeli aircraft factory and an American engine company have closed a key alliance

In 2017, the Israeli company AIR, headquartered in Pardes Hanna, developed the concept of its first flying prototype. Since then, he has been working on producing innovative aerospace technology.

The company recently announced an alliance with Nidec Motor Corporation, a leading name in engine development in the United States, for the development of an engine for its eVTOL aircraft, a two-seat with electric vertical take-off and landing. Is a plane. This is an important step towards the first mass production of this type of aircraft.

This collaboration is sponsored by the Clean Energy Program of the BIRD Foundation.

“The engine represents the heart of any vehicle,” said Rani Platt, CEO and co-founder of AIR. “It is exciting to partner with Nidec, a pillar of excellence in the market, to advance the production of Air One,” adding that “this partnership not only represents a turning point for the advanced air mobility industry as a whole.” Not only this, but it also paves the way to fulfill the mission of All India Radio and the dream of personal flight.”