Jose Abreu drives in another for the Houston Astros

jose abreu Promoted the second career of Houston Astros,

They face each other on the afternoon of 21st March. Houston Astros And St. Louis Cardinals, He Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Of Jupiter, Floridais the headquarters of the party of spring training,

The Texans entered the match with a record of 10 wins and 14 losses. meanwhile Cardinals They have the best record of 11 wins and 14 losses.

For Astros, jose abreu He was in the lineup as a starter. He was placed fifth in the order and served as first base on defense.

Jose Abreu homered second for the Houston Astros.

Astros He scored one run in the first innings. double of jose altuve and continuously single Jordan Alvarez And kyle tucker He scored the first run of the game. In the third episode he made another episode and increased the lead.

altuve And Alvarez He gave up the first two outs of the inning due to strikeouts. kyle tucker He reached the base again, this time on foot. alex bregman He kept the inning alive after a single to left field. it was the turn of jose abreu,

Cuban boy He pivoted to a slider from the left-handed starter. jack thompson On a count of two balls and one strike. He bowled the ball at a speed of 77.5 miles per hour. Despite the lack of power, the connection went high and landed in the perfect spot to hit, between second base and center field.

he scored the goal with a single Tucker Two instead of zero from the middle.

jose abreu He reached four RBI spring training 2024, Additionally, he improved his spring offensive line to .348/.400/.565 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He has 98 RBI in his lifetime preseason.

