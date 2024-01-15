Jose Altuve gave up 2 extra bases against the Yankees

jose altuve stood for Houston Astros,

The fourth and final game of the series was held this Sunday, March 31. Houston Astros And new York Yankees, Playground Minute Maid Park It served as the stage from Thursday until this afternoon.

visitor Yankees They won with a score of four times three. Thus, they again entered houston, this time in a four-match series. In fact, it is the first time since 1923 that the New Yorkers have managed to win four games at the beginning of a campaign.

For the losers, the offensive stood jose altuve, The Venezuelan was the starting player in his usual position. He was the first baseman in the lineup and second baseman on defense.

Jose Altuve hits 2 extra-base hits in the Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees game

Astros second baseman At that time he leveled the score with a homerun. He hit the ball just 341 feet out of the park. The ball hits the stands on the left field wall Minute Maid Park,

Then in the sixth innings he started his team’s offensive. Astros He scored two goals, one of them scored jose altuve, He reached base on a double hit down the left field.

Overall, he was 2 for 4 with a homerun, double, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk. He raised his season offensive line to .333/368/.611 (AVG/OBP/SLG) with a .979 OPS. He had six hits with two doubles and one home run in 18 at-bats. He had one RBI, three runs scored, one walk and two strikeouts.

He reached 97 games mlb With multiextrabase, i.e. two or more. With that amount he is ranked fifth among players born Venezuela, He was three away from reaching 100. Venezuela with the most games with these characteristics big league Is miguel cabrera With 187.

