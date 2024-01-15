Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld go on a secret date in a $20 million car just three weeks before the Oscars noms

Now that there is a very long wait until the NFL regular season starts, players are spending time with their loved ones. While Travis Kelce is supporting Taylor Swift in Australia, Josh Allen is going on a date with Hailee Steinfeld. Recently both of them were seen going out for a date in Hailey’s $20 million car.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were spotted on a secret date as they drove around in Hailee Steinfeld’s Range Rover.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are rarely seen together, considering the fact that they want to keep their relationship as private as possible. But from time to time, they are clicked together by fans and paparazzi. For example, they were recently spotted together in Hailee Steinfeld’s car.

Is fan Page Hailee Steinfeld shared a photo of the Bumblebee actress and Josh Allen driving through New York City in Hailee’s $20 million Range Rover. Hailee Steinfeld was seen sitting in the passenger seat while Josh Allen drove the car to their secret date destination.

Or maybe they were on a long drive, considering how stressful this year has been for Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills lost their chance to reach the Super Bowl in the playoffs. So like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are trying to spend as much time as possible together.

However, the only difference between Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is personal. While Trav and Tyte are keeping it open for the world, Josh and Hailey are very careful about keeping their relationship private.

Josh Allen hints at going to Oscars 2024 with Hailee Steinfeld

Photos of Hailee Steinfeld enjoying a drive in her $20 million Range Rover come just weeks before the Oscars 2024. Hailee Steinfeld’s film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been nominated for Oscars 2024. So, she will definitely be there. Awards show.

Josh Allen, during his Star appearance on Kay Adams’ show Up & Adams , was asked if he would wear Enchante during the Oscars. The Buffalo Bills star replied, “Maybe.” Enchante is his friend’s brand. But importantly, with this “maybe” he gave a strong hint that he might be at the Oscars.

And if he’s coming to the Oscars and Hailee Steinfeld is also walking the red carpet, there’s a very good chance we’ll finally see them together. What do you think?