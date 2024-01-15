Los Angeles Dodgers will remain undefeated in 2024

los angeles dodgers He continued his winning streak in the fourth match also spring trainingthis time first oakland athletics And eventually they won by one point 4×2, Thus they remained undefeated with three wins and one draw.

Haven’t debuted yet shohei ohtaniWithout mookie bets but with this freddy freeman And max munsey in line, dodgers Again scored the required runs with timely attacks.

Los Angeles Dodgers score first with great power





A home run by center fielder James Outman started the scoring. Camelback RanchArizona, from the Dodgers training base.

Counting one strike and one ball, Outman did not forgive Kyle Muller who came out too far to center and blasted the ball over the right-center field fence.

Two innings later, the Dodgers defined the game with another complete-goal hit. Chris Taylor walked and then Max Muncy also singled across right field on a one-strike and one-ball count.

the last of los angeles dodgers Travis Swaggerty drove it in with a single to center field, with men on first and second in the bottom of the sixth.

only two of oakland He came in lucky seven in the match. park today He hit an RBI double to right and then Park scored himself on a wild pitch by reliever Elieser Hernandez.

The Dodgers’ best hitter was James Outman, 2-for-2 with a home run. Will Smith was 1 of 2 with a walk and Muncy was 1 of 2 with a home run and two RBIs. Cuba’s Miguel Vargas went blank in three at-bats, including a pair of strikeouts.

Total, angel dodgers They had seven hits compared to their rivals’ five. There was no mistake in the defense.