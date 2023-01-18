Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and three crimes for which he could go back to jail

a few days ago Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He became the center of attention after he was arrested in Los Angeles, California when he was found to be carrying a ghost gun, for which he spent several years in prison.

Will Julio Cesar Chavez return to jail?

This arrest adds to the list of scams in which the son of boxing scissor, including addiction, fights with his father, and problems with the law; However, today Chavez Jr. He is free, he still has to answer to three charges.





Julio Cesar Chavez assured that he will defeat Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This Friday, January 12, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He saw the light again, after completing the first hearing he was released, however, he has not got rid of his problems and has to return in a few days.

It is noteworthy that the US authorities allowed him to face his charges freely with the condition that he would go for rehabilitation at least till next February 15, when his second hearing would take place.





Julio Cesar Chavez, accused of three charges

According to international media, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He has been charged with three counts, all of them for illegal possession of firearms, although specifically one for possessing a phantom assault rifle, i.e., one with no serial number that determines its origin.

“He’s going to enter a program, it’s a program the judge has ordered him to participate in. They know Julio has struggled. The hearing on the 15th is to start the case process, today was just to read the charges and see about the bail; Three of the charges are weapons possession and we don’t know what the future holds,” Chávez Jr.’s lawyers revealed.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Although the legend’s son is free, he is still likely to return to jail, as the charges were not dropped and he only paid the bail 50 thousand dollars.