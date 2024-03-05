Jurgen Klopp’s message to Liverpool and Luis Diaz, comparing him to Messi – International Football – Sports

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jurgen Klopp, Connor Bradley and Luis Diaz
DT's instructions to the squad which are going viral.
DT’s instructions to the squad which are going viral.
Jurgen Klopp He is one of the best technicians in the world today. A unique coach who has made history at Liverpool, although he had already announced his departure at the end of the season.
Now the coach is in the news for one of his phrases in which he has compared his team to Argentina. Lionel MessiWhom he is a fan of.
Taking advantage of the coach’s personal conversation with the former football player Rio Ferdinand, The German has left a new phrase about Argentina that has gone viral:
“I tell everyone that unless you are Lionel Messi, you have to defend,” Klopp told Ferdinand in an interview for TNT Sports.
“Leo is the only one who can wait for the ball and do what he wants, everyone else has to defend,” explains the German coach.
clear instructions for Luis Diaz And the entire team is in charge of Klopp, who said he told this to his managers at Liverpool on a few occasions.
Speaking to the Between the Lines programme, Klopp also spoke about his departure from Liverpool: “It’s not that I want to leave, it’s that I have to. If I can’t be the person who helps the team Moves to the Champions League and things like that “Why should I stay at work? The club is very important, so I decided to leave.”
game
