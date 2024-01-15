Body of seventh soldier found after accident during maritime exercises in Mexico

The body of the seventh soldier who drowned during training in the Pacific off Mexico was found Tuesday, while military authorities detained the commanding officer accused of insubordination and abuse of authority.

The lifeless body, dressed in expeditionary clothing, was located on a beach in Ensenada, in the state of Baja California (northwest), where the accident occurred on February 20.

The incident involved a group of 11 youths who were about to join the National Guard. Four survived, while the remains of seven dead have already been recovered.

Defense Secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval told a presidential press conference on Tuesday that the director of the training center where the youth were held has been arrested.

“(A process) was initiated for insubordination within the framework of military justice” and he could be charged with abuse of authority in civilian ways, the secretary said.

Upon questions from the press, Sandoval explained that several hypotheses were being investigated, including “hazing”.

According to local media quoting relatives, the youth were ordered to carry out a series of exercises in an area where the port captain had warned of strong waves.

During his term, which ends on October 1, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has expanded the role of the armed forces, doing everything from stemming the flow of irregular migrants traveling to the United States to building operations Have handed over. and port administration.

The military has also played a central role in the war against drugs since 2006, when they were involved in the crackdown by conservative President Felipe Calderón (2006–2012).

Since then, there have been approximately 449,000 murders and more than 100,000 disappearances in Mexico, according to official figures, the majority of which were caused by criminal activities.

