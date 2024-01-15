Justice He hears the voices of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie… and sexually assaults his nurse

The patient of this generous nurse, resident of Bagnols-sur-Seize, was not present at the hearing of the Nîmes criminal court this Tuesday, February 27. He was facing a case of sexual harassment.

She has been practicing for ten years, but her nursing career is on hold through June 2023. This June 3, around 6 pm, this nurse goes to see the patient she treats every two weeks. He is the subject of a security measure, specifically reinforced guardianship, and has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital six times since 2015.

The defendant, who was not present at the hearing this Tuesday, did not explain the reasons for the violence against the nurse. He confirmed during the investigation that it was he who had committed the acts, but that ” The voices of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had invaded!”, explains Jérôme Rennes, president of the Nîmes criminal court, who summarizes the process.

On the day of the incident, the forty-year-old man sought service from the nurse for help repairing a health care equipment. The latter enters his patient’s house and, when she reaches the room, pounces on her… T-shirt torn, she is on the ground, but the victim screams and manages to escape after being sexually assaulted. Becomes successful. Minutes after the incident, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

, I went to his house ten-fifteen times without doing anything. But then I was afraid of dying, he could rape me. », The testimony of this woman, who has been off work since the attack, is still emotional.

, This is a completely ruined woman. It was premeditated, it was actually an attempted rape », estimates Maître Marc Gallix for the civil party.

, serious and painful facts », continues Prosecutor Bertrand who demands 2 years, including one year of probationary suspension with the obligation of psychiatric follow-up.

The defendant was not even represented by any lawyer. This Tuesday evening he was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment including 18 months with a three-year probationary suspension with a responsibility of care. He benefited from the change in conscience. He is automatically added to the sex offender file.