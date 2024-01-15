Justin Bieber: Hailey Bieber’s father asks for prayers for her!

Looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going through a tough time. Actually, the model’s father had prayed for the couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Not looking in top form. The reason? The model’s father asked his subscribers on Instagram Some prayers for couples, MCE TV reveals everything to you.

justin bieber has seen better days

Justin Bieber, with his hit songs The whole world has been conquered! Apart from career, his personal life has also often been in the headlines. A Of press. For several years, he formed a highly publicized duo with Selena Gomez.

If their romance ended a long time ago, then from now on, the interpreter of peach Live a beautiful story with Hailey Baldwin. In 2018, the coupleThe engagement took place before the wedding a year later.

Through good and bad times, the lovebirds have never stopped supporting each other. It has to be said that Justin Bieber has come a long way.

Four years ago, Jaden Smith’s partner revealed he suffered from Lyme disease and chronic mononucleosis. In 2022, the main interested party had to slow down after announcing that Ramsey Hunt Syndrome.

As a reminder, this pathology Half of his face became paralyzed. Justin Bieber was also on the web Shared a shocking video to highlight the symptoms.

In February 2024, many of their fans expected to see Usher shine in the Super Bowl. However, the star preferred to decline the singer’s offer. “I contacted everyone. Justin wasn’t the only person I talked to about doing this. But the time was not right. maybe later “, trusted the interpreter of burn For the Breakfast Club.

Hailey Bieber supports him through thick and thin

In the media, Justin Bieber continues to declare that he has found balance thanks to his wife. , She helps me a lot, because she’s very organized.” he announced for Board, But : “She’s very structured, she follows her routine and is very responsible.”

Thanks to her, his lifestyle has literally changed. Hailey Baldwin’s life philosophyartist Learned to re-focus on essential things.

“My wife made me realize this I had to take up my responsibilities, “I am not able to maintain the lifestyle I want.”Justin Bieber added.

In any case, the main parties involved also experienced ups and downs. “Are there any small arguments or things between us? On which we need to work many times? Yes, absolutely, but it’s not work because I love it so much. I always see myself with her.” Hailey Baldwin was reported in the column He,

But recently the girl’s father Stephen Baldwin has surprised many of her fans. And for good reason, the actor shared Very mysterious message about him. More precisely a post by Victor Marx.

real highlight justin bieber who sang I can always sing of your love While playing guitar.

“Christians, please, When you think about Justin and Hailey, Take some time and pray for them so that they can get wisdom, protection and come closer to the Lord.” We could read.“Facing special challenges People in high visibility positions”. Despite questions from Internet users, the father did not want to say anything more.