CONMEBOL announces an unprecedented change regarding the use of VAR

The implementation of VAR was quite controversial in the world of football. Although the tool aims to reduce errors, controversies remain part of the game. For this reason, “to strengthen sporting justice and transparency,” CONMEBOL announced a new change: it will announce live referee decisions after each review.

By: TN

This new approach has already been tested in other countries and federations, where the referee communicates his decision to stadium spectators and television viewers after viewing the images on the VAR screen. This will not be a conversation between the booth and the referee, but it will be the final interpretation of the decision.

The change will be pilot tested in the return of the Recopa Sudamericana between Fluminense and Liga de Quito, which will be played at the Maracana stadium next Thursday.

“This interpretive process seeks to inform both the public and spectators in the stadium live about the referee’s final decisions following the VAR review,” he explained in the statement. If this is successfully achieved, as has already happened in other competitions, it will begin to be used in CONMEBOL federations.

