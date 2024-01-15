Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leg exercise that almost no one does in the gym and it’s the most effective for getting toned

As a bodybuilding legend and 7-time Mr. Olympia, we all keep imagining Arnold Schwarzenegger doing bench presses with hundreds of kilos of weights or doing deep back squats with a barbell loaded with plates. But logically, at 76 years old, good old Arnie is no longer able to do those types of exercises, much less very heavy exercises.

Therefore, To train legs, choose to do it with machines And exercises such as quadriceps extensions, and a movement that is greatly underestimated by many, but which is very good for strengthening the legs and gaining tone: the isometric squat against the wall.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leg exercise that almost no one does in the gym

The isometric squat against the wall is an exercise that uses our body weight and, when done well, burns the quadriceps so much, they literally burn! To do it correctly, follow these tips:

-In the squat position, legs and torso at right angles, and with your back arched against the wall and arms extended, hold the position for as long as you can without moving, like when you do an abdominal plank. An excellent movement to tone your legs and test your lower body whenever you can’t do a traditional barbell press or squat.

