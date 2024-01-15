Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leg exercise that almost no one does in the gym and it’s the most effective for getting toned

As a bodybuilding legend and 7-time Mr. Olympia, we all keep imagining Arnold Schwarzenegger doing bench presses with hundreds of kilos of weights or doing deep back squats with a barbell loaded with plates. But logically, at 76 years old, good old Arnie is no longer able to do those types of exercises, much less very heavy exercises.
Therefore, To train legs, choose to do it with machines And exercises such as quadriceps extensions, and a movement that is greatly underestimated by many, but which is very good for strengthening the legs and gaining tone: the isometric squat against the wall.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leg exercise that almost no one does in the gym
The isometric squat against the wall is an exercise that uses our body weight and, when done well, burns the quadriceps so much, they literally burn! To do it correctly, follow these tips:
-In the squat position, legs and torso at right angles, and with your back arched against the wall and arms extended, hold the position for as long as you can without moving, like when you do an abdominal plank. An excellent movement to tone your legs and test your lower body whenever you can’t do a traditional barbell press or squat.
Roberto Cabezas is an expert in fitness, CrossFit, bodybuilding, training materials, nutrition and sports supplementation at Men’s Health Spain. Graduated in Journalism from the Faculty of Informatics in Madrid, I have always loved sports. I played football, I practiced karate, tennis and now I am fond of paddle tennis and training in the gym. I strongly believe that living a healthy life, eating well and exercising daily is essential for both body and mental health. And I encourage you to deal with stress with fitness training through an exercise routine.
One of my hobbies is food shopping because I love food, especially meat, but also fruits and healthy sweets. I do not miss my daily protein shake and to recommend, try peanut butter with banana, it is one of the many recommendations that you can find among the nutrition content in which I write on topics such as creatine, protein whey I write and discuss. Other.
Professionally, before joining the Healthy Unit of Hearst Magazines, I spent almost 20 years at the same company’s magazines Teleindiscrita, TP and Supertel, where I learned to be a journalist. Earlier, I visited an economic consulting firm and a women’s website. And hobbies? Reading, music, movies, series and playing with your kids. live and let live!
