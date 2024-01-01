Kaitlyn Dever will bring more drama to The Last of Us





Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey the last of us (Photo: Lianne Hancher: HBO)

hbo the last of us is the latest in a recent and encouraging trend that suggests video games don’t have to be cheesy to be faithful to TV.

Its nine episodes garnered astonishing numbers of viewers (30.4 million total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter), the last of us It was far from a bad show. The post-apocalyptic series found a navigable middle-ground between gaming and television. Most of its dramatic beats – not to mention a bit of the dialogue – were taken more or less verbatim from Naughty Dog and its DLC’s famous 2013 game, left behind, (This is “downloadable content” for non-gamers.) Episodes of varying lengths – its premiere is the longest, 81 minutes – explored the cordyceps-ridden world of the franchise with unexpected grace notes and lore detail that Had not appeared in the games yet.

Such devotion to the source meant any deviation – of any kind – could result in fan outrage. and the changes that were brought the last of us, possibly the most debated video game of all time, certainly if they weren’t handled carefully. But the adaptation of the franchise was always in good hands: Craig Mazin developed chernobyl for HBO, and Neil Druckmann is president of Naughty Dog TLOU Co-producer. Under his watch, HBO the last of us Has become a huge success.

Its upcoming second season is based on a controversial sequel the last of us part ii, but the mountain is more difficult to climb. With the recent casting announcements analyzed and Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey)’s storyline still hurting our hearts, it’s time to sum up everything we currently know about the last of us season 2.

(For minor spoilers the last of us part ii Follow Video Games.)

when will it happen the last of us Season 2 premiere?

HBO is aiming for an as-yet undetermined date for Season 2 in 2025. And because it seems cruel to move forward at this point without any idea about when Joel and Ellie will return, it’s worth noting that Craig Mazin told Variety that production will begin on February 12.

Where did season 1 end?

Road trips across America aren’t much fun when they’re mostly on foot, a fact that Joel and Ellie will definitely confirm if they’re busy hiding/shooting from a strange group of clickers and violent attackers. Were not. In the last of us, the world has been brought down by a fungus plague that is 1) highly contagious and 2) turns everyone into mushroom wraiths that bite and make clicking sounds from their throats. (Hence, the name.) America, rarely a country united on anything, tends to splinter into factions, even under the best of circumstances. The primary two are FEDRA, the last remnants of the militarized government, and the Fireflies, a renegade group out to find a cure to this worst of the pandemic.

That’s how Joel, a grim, violent smuggler hardened by the absurd loss of his daughter, meets Ellie. It is revealed that Ellie is immune. So Joel is tasked with delivering her to a hidden Fireflies outpost out west, where doctors can turn Ellie’s immunity into a cure.

At first, this 14-year-old kid, armed with a switchblade, foul language, and a level of profanity that would stun a sailor, does something terribly jarring to Joel’s nerves. Those who are familiar with the concept of the play can guess how long it takes for this courageous young man to melt the cold heart of this mean old man.

the last of us It is famous – perhaps infamous – for its extreme plot developments and character decisions, an aspect of the franchise adopted by its television cousins. The first game and Season 1 ended on a bittersweet note with Joel saving Ellie from the fireflies, preparing her for a surgery that might have saved the world from the Cordyceps virus but could have killed Ellie. Joel’s decision results in the loss of his life as he abandons his way to save his would-be daughter. When Ellie arrives, Joel – lying more to himself than her, clearly – says that the cure is impossible and that Firefly has cut them off.

Ellie, wise beyond her years, knows something is wrong with the story. So, the season ends with her telling Joel that her story is true. He does so without hesitation, and she says OK – though it’s clear that nothing will ever be right for Ellie and Joel, ever again.

Why the last of us part ii So controversial anyway?

This is a very big question. Simply put, the last of us Joel leaves Ellie and those around him in a precarious position, and the sequel takes the story to its dramatic climax. If you haven’t played the last of us part ii And having successfully avoided spoilers on its bigger plot points, it’s best to continue thriving in ignorance until 2025 — because when season 2 drops, it will be sad.

how many episodes are there the last of us season 2?

According to HowLongToBeat.com, 2013 the last of us There is a 14-1/2-hour game (or about 23 hours for completionists). Season 1 was 8-3/4 hours long, alternating between combat and crafting aspects of the game to explore side characters, notably Nick Offerman’s crafty apocalypse planners, and an hour on a subplot. More time was spent introducing the villain, played by Melanie Lynskey. Its sequel seasons won’t have the luxury of expanding on such economical storytelling.

With an expanded character list, bigger threats, and a larger American scope, the last of us part ii That’s a pretty big game at 24 hours (or 42-1/2 to maximize all available content). Mazin has said that due to this length and how it tells two interconnected stories, it is likely that season 2 will stretch to a third. Fans of the show’s brand of emotional destruction should brace themselves, and players who miss the tired discourse surrounding the 2020 sequel should try to stick around for at least two more years.

when does it the last of us Will there be a season 2?

While this isn’t officially the case, the safe bet is that Season 2 will be set five years after the events of Season 1, as the last of us part ii, (In the series’ timeline, the show takes place in 2028, or three years after its projected release date.) This makes Ellie 19 or 20 years old, and Joel, 56 in season 1, 61 years old.

where is the last of us Season 2 set?

In Season 1, Ellie and Joel meet Joel’s younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Jackson, Wyoming, borrowed from the affluent survivalist community. the last of us part ii, (In the first game, they met at a hydroelectric dam.) We see our Terrible Twosome return to the town’s checkpoints by the end of Season 1, so expect to be recreated in Jackson (Alberta, Canada, where the season was filmed. Was to be the starting point from which Vishal Season 2 will develop.

It has been reported that HBO will expand production from Alberta to British Columbia, with the primary location being Seattle, Washington. the last of us part ii, The game also features a trip to Southern California, but saying why would spoil everything, so it’s best left at that.

who is in the cast of the last of us season 2?

In keeping with the bloody tradition of HBO’s genre TV, the last of us No one hesitates in eliminating important characters. So, naturally, the returning cast will be small: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie, albeit in older versions. Gabriel Luna returns as Joel’s younger brother Tommy, and although there is no official confirmation that he will return, Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar) is expected to return as Jackson’s semi-leader Maria. (Come on: Her character is pregnant, and she’s married to Tommy!)

ace TLOU When dramatic reasons require the timeline to jump around, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Tess, played by mindhunterAnna Torv could have a cameo in a flashback (she was important to Joel, after all). Don’t expect to see much from Season 1 standout Bill, Offerman’s irascible prepper with a heart of gold; Mazin says the bill’s days are done.

No, Season 2 is busy bringing in an extensive character list the last of us part ii For life. Young Mazino (beef) will co-star as Jesse, a Jackson scout who “puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at a terrible cost.” Jesse has a checkered history with Dina, a “free-wheeling spirit”, played by singer Isabella Merced (dora and the lost city of gold), whose growing romance with Ellie and past with Jesse should make for a suitably moody love triangle for the series. (Deena was the girl you saw staring at Ellie from a distance in Jackson in Season 1.)

Other characters from the last of us part ii (co-created by Druckman and writer Hallie Gross) will likely appear in Season 2. It stars Lev (originally portrayed in motion capture by Ian Alexander, who has expressed interest in reprising the role) and Yara (Victoria Grace), a pair of siblings who interact with the game’s plot in consequential ways. Affect. Of course, it is forbidden to say how or why. And don’t forget about Manny (Fear the Walking Dead’s Alejandro Edda) and Owen (Patrick Fugit), two colleagues in Abby’s class who bring some much-needed good humor to the jet-black world. the last of us, Further casting is currently underway.

Most importantly, Kaitlin Dever (no one will save you), who was once in the running to play Ellie before Ramsey secured the role, will co-star as the formidable Abby. (As it turns out, Dever is already a Naughty Dog veteran, as she portrayed Cassie Drake Unknown 4: A Thief’s End.) The production is keeping quiet about Abby’s direction for the time being, but it diplomatically describes her as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those who Wants those she loved.” Considering Abby’s brutal fighting skills in the game, Dever is probably hitting the gym as we speak.

should i play the last of us And the last of us part ii,

Yes, with caveats. the last of us It’s an intense experience that some would argue is richer than Season 1, with more cathartic clicker action and quieter interludes where Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson) interact through their actions and dialogue. We learn a lot about each other. If you liked Season 1 and want to see more of these two hard-scrabble rogues, playing the game is highly recommended.

Part II In many ways, it is a more difficult and violent experience, just as rich, if not more dramatically complex. It’s a shocking, revealing game and, as mentioned before, is quite long for a third-person adventure. If you’re interested in uncovering all the secrets of HBO’s upcoming second season the last of usNot to mention its potential third season, to boot, then go for it: Naughty Dog has released a remastered version of the game for PlayStation 5. Don’t come crying to us when your heart shatters into a million pieces.

Jarrod Jones is a freelance writer currently based in Chicago. He reads a lot (and lots) of comics and, as a result, becomes kind of a nerd.