Messi effect boosts Inter Miami’s value by more than a billion dollars

Six months is enough for Inter Miami to establish itself as one of the highest-valued MLS and even sports franchises in the United States.The arrival of Lionel Messi has been one aspect that has managed to boost the Fort Lauderdale outfit, as has the commitment of Jorge and José Mas as well as David Beckham.

Recently in an interview with CNBC, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas assured that Messi’s impact will go beyond the game for the organization. Referring to the fact that the total value of the franchise will increase in the coming months.

And so it happened, now, Six months after the announcement of Messi’s arrival and the addition of Luis Suárez, Inter Miami’s value has increased by 74% compared to the organization’s value in 2023.

According to an analysis shared by sporticoNow Inter Miami’s new value reaches $1.02 billion by early 2024, This thus represents a long-awaited jump by the senior staff, which, as mentioned, was only $585 million dollars before the arrival of the world champions in 2023.

You may be interested in – Tata Martino trusts the process

Inter Miami is on track to become the most valuable club in MLS

Considering all that is involved with Inter Miami as a sports franchise, The Fort Lauderdale organization is already the third-most valuable in MLS today.

The Herons are ahead of only LAFC and Atlanta United, franchises that have been able to consistently increase their value and are currently estimated at $1.15 and $1.05 billion respectively. Increasing by 28 and 25% compared to last year.