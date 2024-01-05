Kaitlyn Dever has only one, very short scene good complaint, the new Daniel Levy Netflix film that starts streaming today. But what a scene this is. Actually, I’d say Kaitlyn Dever’s. good complaint The cameo is the funniest scene of the film.

Be fair to other views, good complaint This is not an entirely funny movie. Written and directed by schitt’s creek Starring Daniel Levy, it tells the story of Mark Dreyfuss (Levi), who deals with the aftermath of the tragic and sudden death of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Oliver was a successful novelist whose fantasy book series was being adapted into a film franchise. Thus, ironically, the film’s funniest scene occurs at Oliver’s funeral, when the franchise’s lead actress (played by Dever) takes the mic.

Dever was making me laugh before she even opened her mouth to speak. Her character wears a tight, black strapless dress that barely reaches mid-thigh. On her head, she wears a black pillbox hat with a lace veil. As she takes the stage, she very carefully crosses one five-inch heel pump in front of another, striking a red carpet pose. It’s really inspired physical comedy.

She doesn’t give a very emotional speech about how Dear Oliver changed her life by giving her the opportunity to star in a franchise. Credit goes to Levi for writing this hilarious monologue. Typical lines include: “I remember reading Go For my audition for the first Victoria Valentine book,” and “It broke my heart, for his family, and for our movie.”

Photo: Netflix

Levi’s reaction to Dever’s actions is perfect; He gives her David Rose’s patented slow blink and head tilt in derision. Then Dever brings it home in the final lines of the speech.

“He had so many more stories to tell,” she sobbed, a humorous tone to her voice. “But life sucks. And now we don’t know if we’ll be able to finish shooting the fifth and sixth films, because he was still writing them.

At this point, Dever turns her head toward heaven to address the late author directly. “Oliver, you little slut, I hope the studio greenlights it in his honor, and we continue telling your story for years to come. Because we need them!”

I’ve never laughed so hard at a funeral scene. Unfortunately, Dever never appears in the film again. Shortly after his play, David Bradley (aka Argus Filch in harry potter) leaves the audience emotional by giving a genuine and heart-wrenching speech. But although he’s on screen for less than a minute, Dever makes the entire movie. Now that’s what I call talent.

Can we please get this woman back into comedy? It’s been almost five years since 2019 book smart, Obviously, she was born to make them laugh.

