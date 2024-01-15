Kanye West and his wife attend a League of Legends game

Kanye West brought his unique style to the San Siro as he cheered on Inter Milan during a tense Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Flanked by his wife Bianca Sensori, and fellow musicians Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid, the rapper was all set for the Italian giants, despite his head-to-toe black ensemble raising eyebrows among fans and on social media. Created frenzy. network.

Celebrity philosophy and style statements

As The Sun reports, he gave a statement in the VIP section wearing an all-black look, from his hoodie and gloves to a mask that hid his entire face.

The choice of attire shocked and appalled fans in equal measure, with comments ranging from practical concerns about her ability to watch the game to outright skepticism about her appearance.

“Can he see?” Specsavers scoffed, while others questioned the logic of enjoying a match with a full face mask.

Still, for those familiar with Kanye West’s penchant for dramatic fashion choices, the costume was in line with his previous appearances, which also included a similar mask at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Kanye West-Inter Milan connection

Beyond the spectacle, the rapper’s presence during the match highlights a deep connection with Inter Milan, revealing a mutual admiration beyond the pitch.

The rapper’s new album, “Vultures 1”, features vocals from Inter Ultras, which were captured during a recording session intended to fill the songs with the excitement of the stands.

The collaboration reflects an interesting blend of music and football cultures, with the Ultras’ enthusiastic support earning them a place in the album’s credits.

Despite the distraction, the match was tightly contested, with Inter’s Lautaro Martínez and Marko Arnautovic missing crucial chances before Arnautovic eventually broke the deadlock.

The 1-0 win gives Inter a valuable lead as they prepare for the second leg in Madrid on March 13, a match that promises even more drama on and off the field.

Follow the news on our Telegram channel by clicking here.