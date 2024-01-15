Gerrit Cole dominates New York Yankees batting practice

Cactus League and Grapefruit League and each team is just a few days away from kicking off major League Baseball They get ready for it. organization of particular new York YankeesWhich starts the 2024 season with high expectations.

To achieve these playoff and World Series goals, they will want to rely on their starting pitching and offense, which looks primarily scary. A rotation that will be led by the 2023 winner of the Cy Young Award gerrit cole,

ace of rotation new York Yankees He took part in live batting practice during the day on Wednesday 02/21 when he faced his teammates, dj lemahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe And Josh VanMeter, According to the journalist, the public Brian Hoch on social networks,

In the season, the pitcher’s performance against LeMahieu, Rizzo and Volpe was excellent. In total he threw 15 pitches and got only two hits from the last two players mentioned.

He kept his teammates in trouble with his excellent mix of pitches, with LeMahieu accepting a strikeout without making contact with any balls, while Rizzo and Volpe put the ball in play on their final swings, respectively.

Thus, the right gerrit cole Great performance before the first game of spring training Next up on 02/24 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Detroit Tigers.

Cauliflower will try to repeat what was done new York Yankees Fast forward to the October festivities in previous seasons and go as far as possible. However, with the roster that management has assembled, it is likely that they will be aiming for at least the World Series.

Cole’s numbers with the New York Yankees

during 2023 gerrit cole He was one of the most consistent starters in the regular season, going 15–4 with a 2.63 ERA in 33 starts.

Additionally, in that time he had 157 hits, 61 earned runs, 20 home runs, fanned 222 opponents, and drove in 48 runs. The strikeout and walk ratio per nine innings stood at 2.1 and 6.8, respectively. Data from Baseball Reference.

