Scientific research has revealed which fruit improves mood and is beneficial for mental health.

in this news Food: What does science say about kiwi and its connection with mental health?

What role does Kiwi play in emotional well-being?

vitamin CRecognized for its antioxidant properties and numerous physical health benefits, it has also emerged as an important element maintenance of mental health.

This vitamin, often associated with oranges, is found in highest amounts in it. Kiwi, This discovery, supported by research from the Complutense University of Madrid, highlights the fundamental role of this fruit Psychological well-being, as well as the ability to improve mood.

Various studies conducted throughout history have linked the lack of vitamin C With symptoms of depression, fatigue, irritability and other problems related to mental health and psychological well-being.

Work from the Complutense University of Madrid shows that regular consumption Kiwi Can counteract various adverse effects. Especially in individuals who do not typically consume enough vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables.

Kiwi is a fruit that is known for its high vitamin C content. (Photo: File)



In one study, researchers provided participants with two yellow kiwis per day, as part of their regular diet, for a six-week period. The results showed that This has a significant impact on the health and well-being of the individuals involved.

A was observed Significant reduction in fatigue levels Reported by participants, suggesting increased vitality. Furthermore, there was a notable increase energy levelsWhich can translate into a greater ability to face daily demands with a feeling of renewed vitality.

This improvement in mood was particularly evident among participants who initially reported low levels of emotional well-being, suggesting a particularly beneficial effect. Regular consumption of kiwi in individuals who may face additional challenges in terms of mental health.

It has been observed that kiwi is especially beneficial for people who have low mood in the beginning. (Photo: Freepik)

In addition to being rich in vitamin C, kiwi has been the subject of interest in research conducted by the University of Cambridge. The study highlighted:

Kiwi is not only an excellent source of Vitamin C, but also plays an important role in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and peptide hormones. Essential element for neuronal communication and hormonal balance in the brain.

The elements present in Kiwi act as catalysts for various Enzymes essential for optimal brain function. it contributes Maintain mental health and promote positive mood.

its consequences Study discovered that adults with low plasma vitamin C levels experienced Your vitality and mood improve significantly in just four days after you start taking supplements or kiwi.

These improvements peaked between days 14 and 16, highlighting the speed with which Kiwi Can have a positive impact on emotional well-being. In conclusion, both regular kiwi consumption and vitamin C supplementation can significantly improve mood in a short period of time.

Before making or modifying an eating plan, it is advisable to consult an expert.