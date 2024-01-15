Kanye West seen wearing a hood in the stands of the Inter Milan-Atletico Madrid Champions League match

Game Scan – Wearing a hood and wearing all black, the American rapper named Ye attended the C1 Round of 16 first leg between Inter Milan and Atletico de Madrid on Tuesday evening.

This is one of his new trends: only appearing in public. American rapper Kanye West didn’t deviate from his habits during the Champions League Round of 16 first leg between Inter Milan and Atletico de Madrid on Tuesday evening and attended the match wearing all black.

The 46-year-old artist, who was in Milan on the occasion of the “Fashion Week” that started in the Lombard city this Tuesday, February 20, accompanied his wife Bianca Sensori on a short vacation at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. No tragedy if the hood obscured his vision: the meeting between the Nerazzurri and the Colchoneros was bitter and boring. The locals eventually won by 1 goal to 0.

On Sunday, Kanye West announced on his Instagram account a show date in Paris as part of a mini-tour that will also pass through Milan and Bologna. Topic The experience of listening to vulturesThe show offers to listen to his new album with the public Cultures 1. The festival will take place on February 25 at the Accor Arena in Paris.