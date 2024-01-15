Kanye West ties Michael Jackson’s record with “Carnival”!

Has Kanye West Definitely Outgrown Michael Jackson? The rapper literally exploded the charts with his new music project!

Where will Kanye West’s success end? The rapper destroyed everything with his new project cultures 1, And one of his singles even broke Michael Jackson’s record. MCE TV tells you more…

An album that broke all records

You are back in 2024! And this is clearly not to play extra. kim kardashian’s ex is intended to Dominate the game with your trio Culture Which the artist decided to present in drip and drab.

The first part, is called cultures 1was unveiled on 10 February. And it hit the charts immediately. In fact, barely 24 hours after its release, the album generated 251 million streams worldwide.

A big hit for Kanye West, who collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign for this album. The rapper likes to surround himself with the best when working on his projects. He has also cast himself for Part No. 2, due out next May French singer Yseult who signs a feat. cultures 2, Class!

While waiting for the release of this second album, Ye fans are celebrating Vultures 1. This album was released at the same time Ranked number one in over 110 countries, It also became the first independent album of the decade to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Also, this week, acronym CARNIVAL Topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 13 years. This means that it is currently one of the most listened to songs in the United States.

and that’s not all. Because Kanye West is the fifth male solo artist to reach number one on the Hot 100 twice in a span of 20 years. You actually exploded into this ranking in 2004.

A worthy successor to Michael Jackson?

In front of him, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart… and Michael Jackson had achieved such a feat. , And when that wasn’t enough, they also managed to downgrade the King of Pop. Kanye West achieved the feat of surpassing Michael Jackson in the Billboard rankings by charting forty hit songs.

This is what we don’t know Beyens Sensory’s Sweetheart Also was MJ’s “pet” during his lifetime. In any case, Paris Jackson revealed this during an interview in 2016. According to him, his father was a fan of Kanye West’s music.

“The first time I heard Kanye’s album “808s & Heartbreak” I thanked my dad for it. He played it for me all the time. He appreciated it. He never considered music as a game or competition, he never wanted to speak bad about other artists.The girl revealed.

He also responded to Michael Jackson fans who were angry to see their idol overtake Ye in the charts. “If people break any records, I am happy for them. They worked hard and they deserve it. Don’t be angry or jealous. Music is music and if it’s good, the artiste deserves recognition.”, he concluded. A revelation that must have pleased Kanye West at the time.

tag: Kanye West