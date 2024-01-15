They’re going for the championship! Phoenix Suns sign All-Star player

phoenix sun wants to win the championship nba In the current season. to be in their ranks Kevin Durant and Devin Booker It doesn’t seem like enough for the team Arizona,

This Saturday, March 16, it was revealed that the former Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas I will wear uniform sons, The person in charge of breaking the news was a famous journalist The Athletic, Shams Charania. There, they announced that the agreement would only last for 10 days, with the possibility of it being extended for the remainder of the season.

“He’s back: The 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star isaiah thomas plans to sign a 10-day contract with phoenix sun“, wrote Charaniya In its Account X.

Isaiah Thomas stood out in the G-League

Thomas, 35, spent 11 seasons nba, During that phase he defended the colors of several franchises such as Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and the Suns themselves, where he played in the 2014–15 campaign, averaging 15.2 points.

But his best stage was recorded boston, There he was a key figure on the Green team in seasons such as 2016–17, when he averaged 28.9 points with 5.9 assists.

which attracted phoenix’s attention isaiah thomas His performance was in G-League, with Salt Lake Citysubsidiary of Utah Jazz. There, he averaged 33 points per game, with a high percentage of 45% on triples.