Katana Zero PC Game Download Full Version (v1.5.9.0.2)

If you are looking for a game that goes beyond what you are looking for and gives you the action content you are waiting for, Katana zero is absolutely the right game for you. In this game, you will be able to engage in instant combat and kill your opponent. But of course, it’s not just a mindless hack and slash game, there’s a really interesting plot that will grab you. Do you want to know what it is? Then just scroll down:

Katana Zero Game Download for PC

Name katana zero Initial release date April 18, 2019 Engine game maker Developer Askiisoft Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems Editors Return Digital Nominations The Game Award for Best Independent Game, BAFTA Games Award for Debut Game Category PC Games >Action

What is Katana zero about?

Know that Katana zero is, first and foremost, a 2D game. It was created by the company Askiisoft and published by the company Devolved Digital for Nintendo, macOS and Windows. A DLC is currently being planned for 2021.

As for the plot, know that Katana zero takes place in a dystopian, neo-noir metropolis of the city known as New Mecca. The city has been invaded by a brutal and anonymous Asian country. Note that the resulting war is called the “Cromag War”. It is implied that New Mecca has lost the war.

With this background in mind, you should know that you will be playing the main character known as Subject Zero. He is the one who completes several types of assassination attempts that his psychiatrist commissioned. This is also the man who equips Zero with a drug called Chronos. It is this drug that allows you to breathe and see the future.

You will find that Zero will experience nightmares throughout the game. This nightmare will be about a boy who stays in a small primitive cabin. A man wearing a lab coat will burst in and tell the boy to take cover and hide before a silhouette shoots him. Of course, the child can be thought to be Zero.

How to Play

The gameplay here is smooth and doesn’t get stuck or lag. Please note that since this is a 2D game, you should temper your expectations regarding the level of graphics. However, even then it comes with beautiful graphics reminiscent of Blade Runner. The neo-noir dystopia feels lived-in and hence, you will surely love playing in this environment.

The game begins in the middle of one of Zero’s missions. Zero has been sent to rescue a scientist who has been kidnapped. Now, the scientist is found, but the monster known as V kills him. Zero fails this mission and goes to visit his psychiatrist. There he receives his Chronos injection and a file on his next target known as Josh Rose.

Zero tries to reach Rose, but the man commits suicide. Throughout the game, he is assigned more targets for him to kill. The game’s plot unfolds as he experiences Chronos’ retreats and attempts to solve other mysteries.

Characteristics

Let’s take a look at the part of features that you may be interested in when you start playing.

Know that you won’t get a health bar here. This means that if you get hit, you will die. After all, this is an instant death, hack and slash game.

You can place traps to kill your enemies. All of these traps are environmental and will require your ingenuity. You’ll have to figure out which trap works best for whom.

You can deflect the bullets using your bar. Practice this skill thoroughly in the game as it will save your life. After all, remember that there is no such thing as a health bar. One hit and you die.

Know that you can reduce the time by using your meter. However, this meter will not always be full. After all, that will make the game too easy for you. Instead, the meter will fill slowly over time. This means that you must use it carefully. Note that if you use it in a cutscene, you won’t have to slow down time on other important missions.

You will be able to dodge attacks using the roll option. Here you will have to press a button to go down. As such, it is another option to save lives. After all, your sword won’t save you all the time.

Katana Zero is a great game for hack and slash enthusiasts. Here you will be able to participate in a gripping story while playing in a neo noir environment that will take your breath away. So if you are looking for something really interesting to play, then you should buy this game.

Katana Zero: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Pentium E2180 (2*2000) or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 7600 GT (256 MB)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 200 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Katana Zero – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i3-3240 (2*3400) or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 8800 GTS (512 MB)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 200 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Can you customize the character Zero? No, you will not be able to customize Zero. You will have the opportunity to play with the character that has already been established by the developers.

Can you create a health bar using cheat codes? Please know that no cheat code works in this game. As such, you won’t be able to make a health bar appear out of thin air.

If you die once, is the game over? Please note that if you die, the game session will end. However, you will start over from where you left off. This way you will have the opportunity to win in your fights.

